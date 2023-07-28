Woman Screeches To A Halt When She Spots A Dog On The Side Of The Highway

The other day, staff at Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) received multiple frightening calls about a dog on the side of a freeway. Usually, highway calls are difficult to navigate, but, luckily, one of the callers provided just the right detail. “One person that called us gave us the exact mile marker on the highway,” Donna Lochmann, SRSL’s chief life saving officer, told The Dodo. “We’re extremely grateful to that person. A lot of times, the dogs are up and moving, so it’s very hard to find them.” Lochmann knew the dog could bolt at any minute, so she dropped everything and immediately drove to mile marker 239.4. Just to the right of the highway, right where the caller had mentioned and down a grassy slope, lay a scared, skinny dog.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Lochmann parked on the shoulder of the highway and made her way down to the sad pup. “I just went up really, really slow because I didn’t want her to get up and run and then end up back on the highway,” Lochmann said. “If it looked like she was moving or getting up at all, I would just kind of stop and talk to her.” Lochmann took her time getting close to the dog, throwing her bits of treats with each step. Eventually, the dog warmed up to Lochmann’s presence and let the rescuer place a leash around her neck.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

When the pup, later named Miley Marker, finally felt safe enough, she began to stand up. Sadly, she was too weak to walk, but Lochmann was there to help her. As Lochmann bent down to help Miley walk, the pup surprised her rescuer with a giant kiss. The sweet pup shared a few more smooches then happily obliged as Lochmann carried her to the car.

When Miley got to SRSL, the team could tell right away that she was special. Unfortunately, she was pretty sick — her belly was filled with things she’d picked up on the highway, and her blood count was off — but she had an amazing group of caregivers to help her recover. No matter what Miley was going through, she refused to let it get her down. “From the get-go, that girl was so happy and so friendly,” Lochmann said. In every step of her healing journey, Miley made sure to show her appreciation with another juicy kiss.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

It’s been a few days since Miley Marker’s rescue, and she’s now stronger than ever. Her friends at SRSL are head-over-heels in love with her, but they hope to find her a foster or forever home as soon as possible. “She’s doing much better, and she’s ready to go to a foster home,” Lochmann said.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

For now, the team will keep hugging their miracle girl found on the highway, and the sweet pup will keep spreading love one wet kiss at a time. “She’s just full of life,” Lochmann said. “It’s been amazing.”