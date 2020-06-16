6 min read Why Does Your Dog Get The Zoomies? Everything you need to know about those wiggly bursts of energy.

Shutterstock

The first time you see a case of the zoomies, you might watch in shock as your dog bolts back and forth at lightning speed before collapsing on the floor. While your panting dog might look like he just ran around like crazy for no reason, you can breathe easy knowing that these outbursts are completely normal. “There is no reason to be alarmed by the zoomies,” Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, told The Dodo. “They are just bursts of energy being released, often stored up over a period of time.”

What are the zoomies? Formally known as frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs), zoomies are high-energy bursts of activity that tend to hit puppies or young dogs more often than older dogs, although older dogs can still get a jolt of that zippy energy from time to time. You can tell your dog is having a case of the zoomies when they jet back and forth across your yard or living room. Some zoomies will manifest in a dog spinning frantically to try to catch their tail until they either succeed or fall. Why do dogs get the zoomies? Dogs get the zoomies for all kinds of reasons — like when they’re super excited that you just got home from work, or even from seeing another dog get their own zoomies. Zoomies can also come when your dog has some built-up nervous energy that needs to be released, like after a long training session or a bath. Keeping your zooming dog safe Zoomies are usually harmless — but dog parents are sometimes worried about how clumsy their dogs get while zooming around. In order to keep your dog, other humans and your belongings safe, make sure you get out of the way when they’re happening — and if you can, make sure they happen in a relatively open environment.

