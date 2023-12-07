These Are The Best-Reviewed Pet Products On Chewy In 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, we reflect on all the special moments shared over the past year. And if you’re a dog or cat owner, let’s be honest — the majority of those moments *probably* involved your pet.

And with those happy times, there have also been certain products we relied on to keep our pets comfy, entertained, fed and safe. To wrap up 2023, we've put together a crowdsourced list of the highest-rated pet products available on Chewy today. And even better? They all have holiday savings deals going on right now!

These are some favorite food, treats, beds, toys and more for your dog and cat, according to Chewy shoppers. Each product has thousands of positive reviews, and none are under four stars, making them exceptional gifts for your pet.