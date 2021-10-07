Slo-Mo Video Of Dog Who Keeps Missing The Ball Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Ever since he was adopted as a tiny puppy, Apollo’s motto has always been “never give up.” If he wants something, he’ll find a way to make it happen, no matter what, even if getting there is a little difficult. “He’s relentless when it comes to something he wants,” Kaity Kimball, Apollo’s mom, told The Dodo. “Doesn’t matter if it’s a ball, a cookie or anything else. He will not give up until he gets it. This kind of creates problems when he’s trying to get into the garbage, though. He won’t stop until he gets what he wants!”

It doesn’t matter how challenging the task. Apollo will make it happen. When he plays fetch, he’s always determined to catch the ball and complete the assignment — even though catching things has never exactly come naturally to him. “He has actually never been able to play true ‘fetch,’” Kimball said. “He can catch really big toys that are hard to miss. He has a plush pickle toy that’s about the same size as him, and that’s about the only thing he can catch on the first try.”

Still, every time a ball is thrown, Apollo tries his best. It takes him a bit, but he always manages to get the ball into his mouth eventually. Recently, Apollo was eager to play fetch, so Kimball decided to film his attempts to catch the ball in slow motion — and the results were even more perfect than she’d imagined. “I laughed really hard and sent the video to my whole family,” Kimball said. “They know how goofy Apollo can be, so that video is perfect.”