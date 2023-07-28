Shelter Dog Surprises Caregivers With The Most Adorable Talent

At SFC Virginia, every rescued animal looking for a home has something special to offer. Some are expert cuddlers, while others love nothing more than to go on adventures all day. But one pup, Arabella, is into something totally different. This sweet girl loves to break records, specifically when it comes to how many plush toys she can carry at a time. “Every morning after she returns to her kennel for breakfast, adoptable Arabella challenges herself to fit as many toys as possible into her mouth and proceeds to carry them around for the rest of the day,” SFC Virginia wrote on Facebook. “The fluffier, the better!”

Arabella joined the SFC Virginia crew a few months ago after she was saved by another nearby rescue. “Arabella is a sweet boxer mix lady who came in underweight from one of our shelter partners,” SFC Virginia wrote on Facebook. “She is stressed out with the sights and sounds of the other dogs in our HQ, and is in need of swift placement in a home environment so she can gain some weight, decompress and hopefully live her best life!” The SFC Virginia team hoped to find the perfect foster home for Arabella right away, but, unfortunately, no one inquired about her.

As the months passed with no adoption leads, Arabella spent more time with her SFC Virginia family. Soon, her fears subsided, and her true personality started to shine through. On top of being incredibly affectionate with everyone she met, Arabella became a huge fan of plush toys. At first, she’d carry just one around the shelter. But, before long, shelter staff noticed that she was attempting to pick up more than one at a time. To their surprise, Arabella successfully fit two plush toys in her mouth, but the excited pup didn’t stop there.

“Today, she won the crowning achievement: three whole toys at once! She’s very proud of herself, and we are too,” SFC Virginia wrote. Today, Arabella is still carrying her favorite plush toys around SFC Virginia as she waits for the perfect family to find her. While she waits, the playful pup is working hard on continuing to break her own personal plushie record.

Recently, she visited Thunder 104.5 WGRX Radio to hopefully find a home. While she was there, she revealed her new record. “The current record is five or six!” Thunder 104.5 WGRX wrote on Facebook. As of now, Arabella is still on the hunt for a forever home to settle down with her favorite toys. Until then, she’ll keep putting a smile on her caregivers’ faces one plushie at a time.