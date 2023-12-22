Rescuers Peek Into Abandoned Shed And Find Entire Family Huddled Inside

Alone and very pregnant, a gentle pig named Noelle recently found herself in search of a safe place to birth her babies. With the clock ticking, the soon-to-be mother went with the best option she could find.

“Noelle had to settle for a tiny, disused tin shed on what appeared to be an abandoned farm,” Edgar’s Mission wrote in a Facebook post.

Carefully, the crafty pig fashioned a nest from pieces of fabric she found lying around the shed. Then, she prepared to welcome her babies into the world. When a Good Samaritan happened to pass by and saw what was going on, they knew this little family needed help. Soon, rescuers from Edgar’s Mission were on their way, ready to give Noelle and her newborns the sanctuary they so desperately needed.