This Probiotic Actually Transformed Our Pups’ Poop

Picking up dog poop isn't exactly the most fun part of being a pet parent. But it's even worse when you notice your pup's bowel movements don't look as healthy as they should. That's why we couldn't wait to try out the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions, since it's supposed to regulate your dog's system. And this supplement didn't disappoint! So we awarded it our official Paw of Approval. Read on to find out what else we love. What Is The Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions?

Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions helps your pet’s gut. It’s a liquid formula that you can mix in with your dog’s food to make sure he’s getting all the probiotics he needs for healthy digestion. This supplement is chicken flavored, so your pup should enjoy scarfing it down. How Does Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions Work?

Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions is made with a whole bunch of probiotics, including DE111, which specifically promotes gastrointestinal health while also boosting your dog’s immune system. What do probiotics do for dogs?

Probiotics help your pup maintain a healthy level of good bacteria in his gut. In addition to supporting healthy digestion and immune responses, this good bacteria is also great for pups with underlying conditions. Probiotics can help with things like: Diarrhea

Vomiting

Allergies What’s In The Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions?

The key to the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions is the ingredients. Here’s the full formula: Chicken Bone Broth, Coconut Glycerin, Tapioca Syrup, Pumpkin, Vegetable Fiber, Apple Cider Vinegar, Oregano, Plum, Flaxseed, Ginger, Citric Acid (Natural Preservative), Dried Bacillus subtilis Fermentation Product, Mixed Tocopherols, Rosemary Extract. Our Reviewers

We picked two Dodo dogs (both named Nala!) who could use a little more consistency in their bowel movements to really put the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions to the test.

Nala “Nala doesn't always have the most consistent poops. They can be runny or hard, never the same! They can also be super tiny randomly.” — her person, Danielle Esposito

Nala “I wanted my dog's stool to be harder and healthier, as well as promoting some regularity in her stool! I also wanted to include additional probiotics and supplements in her diet.” — her person, Sydney Yu

Does Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions Work?

Our pet parents were blown away with how well the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions regulated their dogs’ bowel movements. “Nala’s poops are consistent and they look magnificent. They aren't runny or hard, but stay pretty much looking the same all the time while using this product. I love seeing her luscious, plumpy poops! I know she's healthy.” — Danielle E. “I did notice that my dog’s stool has become more smooth and easier to come out. When picking up her stool, it seems more of a semi-hard consistency.” — Sydney Y. On top of improving consistency, the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions also helped our dogs poop more frequently. “It's helped my dog's stool become more regulated. After using this product, my dog has been pooping twice a day, which is very surprising as she only used to poop once a day.” — Sydney Y.

Nala and her Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions | Danielle Esposito

What We Love

There are a couple things we really love about the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions. The ingredients are quality

Our pet parents were excited to give their dogs a supplement loaded with healthy ingredients. “I really liked that ginger is incorporated into the formula as it's a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient.” — Sydney Y. And they didn’t feel overwhelmed by any big, long names on the label. “The ingredients are all ones I can pronounce — isn't that the best?” — Danielle E. It’s so tasty

Both our reviewers get so happy when their parents add Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions to their food. They can hardly wait for it to hit their bowls. “This product has worked wonders in getting Nala to eat her kibble meals. She used to just leave it in there forever until she was ready to eat. Now she's READY to eat right when I put it down. When I'm putting it in her food, she'll try to lick the stream as it comes out of the bottle.” — Danielle E. “I definitely feel like my dog enjoyed her food with the probiotics as now it's been incorporated in her daily meals! She gets excited to eat whenever she sees me adding in her supplements.” — Sydney Y. This was a big relief for our pet parents, since their pups aren’t always stoked about their food. “My dog is very picky about her food (she doesn't eat any fruits or veggies), so having a supplement incorporated into her meals and enjoying it is super surprising.” — Sydney Y.

Nala scarfs down her food when it’s mixed with her probiotics. | Sydney Yu

The Downsides

There were a couple small downsides to the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions. It can make a slight mess

This supplement comes in a squeeze bottle, so the liquid formula can drip a little bit when you use it. “The spout can get a little messy since the product is like a thick gravy consistency, but really that's the only ‘issue.’” — Danielle E. “I wish the cap was a pump instead. Whenever I closed the cap, some of the product would spill out.” — Sydney Y.

The Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions can be a little messy. | Danielle Esposito

Supplements aren’t the cheapest

The Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions is an added cost — one bottle goes for $24.97. However, both of our human reviewers felt the price was completely fair — and relatively inexpensive, even — compared to other supplements on the market. In fact, they’d both gladly continue using the Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions and recommend it to other pet parents. Is Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions Worth It?

The Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions made a notable difference in our dogs’ poop, taking them from inconsistent to smooth and regular. Healthy digestion is so important, which is why it’s so great that this supplement is as tasty as it is effective.