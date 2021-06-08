We Found A Custom Pet Blanket You Won't Want To Hide When Company's Over

It’s comfy, cozy, modern and one-of-a-kind — and says “I love my pet” in a way that’s actually stylish.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s everything the most obsessed pet parents never knew they needed: a custom blanket with your pet’s face on it.

But it can be tricky ordering personalized pet products because you never know just how they’ll come out.

What if it doesn’t look like your pet? What if it does, but it’s not actually comfy or functional?

Well, The Dodo tested a custom pet blanket from Woof Blankets so you don’t have to blindly take the leap.

Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval.

What Are Woof Blankets?

Woof Blankets are custom fleece blankets with your pet’s face right on them.

They come in a bunch of different styles, including:

The way it works is pretty simple. First things first: Take your pet’s picture (or track down your favorite pic). Then, you’ll select the theme, size and style of blanket you want, and upload your photo.

Once you’ve fully customized your pet blanket, you’re all set to check out.

The Woof Blankets artists will create a stylized portrait of your BFF for that super special touch, and email you design previews within five business days. If you don’t like what you see, you can just ask for a revision.

Once you’re happy with a design, approve your favorite option and the artists will get to work. At that point, all you have to do is wait for your Woof Blanket to arrive.

The Judge

We picked a Dodo dog who was in the market for a custom pet blanket to try (though her obsessed mom was the real judge here).