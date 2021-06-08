13 min read We Tried This Fancy Grooming Kit And It Will Totally Change How You Clean Your Pup It smells SO SO GOOD 😍

What Is The Wild One Grooming Kit? The Wild One Grooming Kit is a bundle to help keep your dog looking great and smelling so clean. It includes conditioning shampoo and grooming wipes, both of which are designed to remove dirt, reduce itching and dry skin and keep dog smells in check. This dog grooming kit is hypoallergenic, human-grade and vegan. Both products are also totally free of parabens, sulfates, alcohol and chemical detergents. The soothing shampoo is available in two refreshing scents — eucalyptus and peppermint, or grapefruit and lemongrass — and comes in a 16-ounce bottle. The dog grooming wipes have coconut water and aloe vera, so they're nice and cooling. There are 70 wipes per pack — which you could even keep in your car in case you need to do a quick wipe-down after a muddy hike or a long day at the beach. You can always buy the shampoo and grooming wipes separately, but it's cheaper if you bundle them together. (Plus, you can get 10% off the entire Wild One site with our exclusive code DODO.) The Judges We picked four office dogs (including a few with sensitive skin) who were looking to up their bathtime game.

Luna “ Luna has super sensitive skin and can easily break out in hives if her skin doesn't agree with a new shampoo or wipe. I wanted to try something new — and something that smelled great!” — her mom, Mimi Kerbin

Hopper “ After baths, Hopper would still smell like wet dog. So we wanted to see if a scented shampoo could mask that smell without harming Hopper’s skin.” — his mom, Lily Cedarbaum

Sugar and Candy “Both pups have very sensitive skin, eyes and ears. They are about 5 pounds each, and that's why I tend to groom them myself.” — their mom, Taylor M. Gerard

So … Did It Go Easy On Our Dogs’ Skin? Bathtime already isn’t very high on your list of favorite activities, and the wrong grooming products could make that worse. Thankfully, our testers were thrilled about how gentle the Dog Grooming Kit from Wild One was on our pups’ skin. “It's hard to find grooming products that don't make Luna break out, so it's definitely a keeper.” — Mimi K. “The shampoo and wet wipes both did a great job of cleaning Hopper, while still keeping his fur and skin hydrated and healthy! While using both products I never saw any dandruff or dry paws” — Lily C.

Hopper and his Dog Grooming Kit from Wild One. | Lily Cedarbaum

What Pets Loved: The Products Were So Gentle! Our dog judges loved that they didn’t have to worry about the Wild One shampoo making their skin irritated or itchy, which is a total win. “Both dogs enjoyed their baths (as much as is possible for dogs to enjoy baths) — and had no adverse reaction to the shampoo near their faces.” — Taylor G. “Luna didn't have any adverse dislike of the shampoo, which is a win!” — Mimi K. One of our harsher critics didn’t even mind the wipes at all, which is definitely rare for her. “Luna's never really liked having her paws wiped, but she was very tolerant of these wipes!” — Mimi K. One of our more finicky judges was a bit sensitive about how the wipes felt on his paws, but came around when his mom dried him off with a towel after. “Hopper grew to be afraid of the wet wipes container because he didn’t like how it made his paws feel wet. Hopper is a very particular pup, so this wasn’t much of a surprise to us; however, we found drying of his paws with a clean towel afterward made the experience more enjoyable for him.” But just for good measure, his mom even gave them a try on Hopper’s friends, who didn’t have any issues. “We also tried them on other pup friends who visited, and they had no problem with this feeling.” — Lily C.

The best bath ever! | Taylor M. Gerard

What Parents Loved: Their Dogs Are So Soft And Smell Great! Ever notice how you could give your BFF three baths and he’ll still smell like, well, a dog? The Dog Grooming Kit from Wild One took care of that and cleaned our pups right up. “Luna’s Frito paws were noticeably less smelly after about a week of regular use.” — Mimi K. “My dogs’ hair stayed clean a bit longer than expected with use of the wipes.” — Taylor G. And petting our dogs got even more fun because of how soft the shampoo made them. “Hopper’s fur got SO SOFT AND LUSTROUS! I was hoping for a nicer smell after using the shampoo, but I wasn’t expecting him to become so velvety smooth. At one point today, I leaned into Hopper’s tummy for a smell test and was actually shocked by how soft his fur felt on my face!” — Lily C. “Post-bath, Luna’s coat was super soft.” — Mimi K. Plus, the scents were just so soothing. “Both products smelled wonderful and worked great for Luna.” — Mimi K. "I wish they made a coconut and aloe shampoo because I LOVE the smell of the wet wipes, which use those ingredients." — Lily C. Our pet parents also enjoyed how convenient the Wild One grooming wipes were. “I love that the wet wipes are biodegradable. I also love the easy-seal element of the wet wipes, which helps to keep them fresh.” — Lily C. The Wild One Grooming Kit wasn’t just gentle with our dogs’ skin — it moisturized them, too! “I appreciated that I could feel the moisturizing nature of both products (shampoo and wipes).” — Taylor G. Thanks to these perks, all of our pet parents felt the Dog Grooming Kit from Wild One was priced perfectly. On their own, the shampoo goes for $12 and the wipes are $10. But the kit costs $21, which means you save a little when you bundle them. (And remember, you can save even more with our exclusive code DODO, which will get you 10% off the entire Wild One site.)

Luna is so cute all sudsy. | Mimi Palmore Kerbin

Any Downsides? Sometimes when reaching for the Wild One grooming wipes (as with any wipes, really), our pet parents ended up pulling out more than they needed. “The wipes were a little difficult to take out one at a time. I usually ended up grabbing three or so and had to stuff them back in.” — Mimi K. And while our entire judging panel raved about how great the products smelled, one pet parent couldn’t help but wish that sweet scent lasted a little longer. “I didn't love that the scent of the shampoo didn't last on the dogs' hair after being blown out.” — Taylor G. Despite these things, all of our human testers said they would continue using the Dog Grooming Kit from Wild One, and even recommend it to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: Great For Grooming And Even Better For Your Budget! There’s really nothing more relaxing than getting a big whiff of a soothing shampoo scent. Well, except maybe petting your dog after that soothing shampoo has gotten his fur super soft and smelling great. And with the Dog Grooming Kit from Wild One, you’ll also get a bunch of really nice wipes that make post-walk paw cleaning and other touch-ups a total breeze. The best part is both products are human-grade and free of harsh ingredients, so you won’t have to worry about your dog’s skin getting irritated. Bathtime has never been better!

