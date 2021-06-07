17 min read We Tried This Futuristic Litter Box That's As Cool As It Looks Cute + customizable = total win 🏅

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Let’s be real: Most litter boxes are gross-looking. Wouldn’t it be nice to find one that you and your cat both like for once? Well, we had our cats test out the tuft + paw Cove litter box to see if it’s possible for a stylish box to not only look good, but feel good, too. The verdict? Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval. What Is The tuft + paw Cove Litter Box? The tuft + paw Cove Litter Box is an open, uncovered litter box that includes a scoop, brush and dust pan that you can store in the tool inserts right on the side of the box. The box is made of matte plastic, which, according to tuft + paw, makes cleaning your cat’s litter box a total breeze. The base is rubber, which should prevent the box from slipping and sliding across the floor. There’s also a hidden handle so you can pick it up and move it around whenever you want. If you want, you can also buy the tuft + paw Cove Litter Box with an optional 8-inch wall that wraps around most of the sides to keep litter from getting all over the floor without fully boxing in your cat. The design is super sleek, unlike most clunky-looking litter boxes, and it’s made for cats up to 20 pounds. The Judges We picked three Dodo cats who were in the market for a new litter box to give the tuft + paw Cove Litter Box a try.

Dewey “ Dewey is a very chill and sweet kitty. He loves to run around the house with his slinky toy, nap on top of Mom's favorite childhood plush (it's the Grinch) and give her absolutely no personal space!” — his mom, Andrea Henriquez

Robert “ Robert’s a picky cat who's had problems going outside of his box in the past (and takes Prozac to help prevent this).” — his mom, Katy Brink

Blue “Blue is a blue-eyed, blue point Balinese. She enjoys racing from room to room, staring at bugs from her perch by the windowsill and snuggling. I recently adopted Blue and was looking for a litter box that was easy for her to get in and out of and easy for me to clean.” — her mom, Lauren Iverson

So … Did Our Cats Actually Use It? Switching your cat to anything new can always make you nervous because you never know how he’s going to react — cats are quite picky, after all. But all of our judges got used to their new tuft + paw Cove Litter Boxes almost immediately. “Robert had no issues switching to this litter box. He's been using it several times a day with no mishaps.” — Katy B. “Blue started using this litter box the second she arrived at her new home and she’s been using it with no issue ever since. She got the hang of the box right away and I never noticed any hesitation from her about using it!” — Lauren I. “ It took Dewey a few times to get used to the shelter walls at first. He quickly got used to it and now seems totally comfortable in it!” — Andrea H.

Robert checking out his tuft + paw Cove Litter Box for the first time. | Katy Brink

What Pets Loved: It’s A Comfortable Place To Do Their Business When it comes to picking the right litter box for your cat, it’s important to make sure he’s comfortable in it so he actually wants to use it. Our entire cat judging panel felt right at home in their new tuft + paw Cove Litter Boxes. “The box is bigger than the first few we got for Dewey, which we discovered he liked because he spent less time looking for a spot to go during the day.” — Andrea H. “I was nervous Robert might pee or poop outside the litter box, since he often does that when there are changes to his routine or he's upset. But he immediately went in to do his business and hasn't gone outside the box since we got it.” — Katy B. “I like that Blue doesn't have to jump up high to get in and out of the litter box. She has a very easy time accessing it.” — Lauren I.

Dewey is making himself right at home. | Andrea Henriquez

What Parents Loved: It’s Comfy And Convenient! Knowing their cats were nice and comfortable in the tuft + paw Cove Litter Box was our pet parents’ favorite part, too. “Dewey had perineal urethrostomy surgery last year and is prone to UTIs, so a comfortable box is key in his case, and so far he seems to enjoy this one.” — Andrea H. “At first, the box seemed a little big. But I honestly appreciate that now, as it allows for Blue to have more space.” — Lauren I. Since keeping the litter box clean is a big part of being a cat owner, our testers loved that the tuft + paw Cove Litter Box made maintenance almost effortless (and a few of our judges’ parents even mentioned that less litter escaped this box than previous boxes they’ve tried). “It has also been easy to clean so far, and does not seem to stain. There's also less spillover litter outside the box due to the higher walls.” — Andrea H. “Blue’s a kicker, so the litter does manage to fly out of the box from time to time, but it's overall very easy to clean.” — Lauren I. And, nothing’s better than having your cleanup tools stashed nice and neat on the side of the box. It’s a great look and a huge relief to know everything is right there when you need it. “I love having the compartment to place the pan, brush and scoop because it keeps everything organized and tucked away. The pan and hand brush are so convenient to have as well.” — Andrea H. “I love the compartments for the litter scoop and the mini brush/dustpan, so I no longer have a scoop lying on the bathroom floor.” — Katy B. “I appreciate that the box comes with [a] scooper and a place to store it when it's not in use. The integrated scooper and hand brush have been really handy for me.” — Lauren I. Speaking of great looks, the modern design was a big hit with all of our pet parents, especially since they’re used to ugly, clunky plastic litter boxes. “The modern look makes it possible to place the box anywhere in our house without it sticking out as obviously being a litter box, which is perfect for a small place!” — Andrea H. “It has clean, modern lines, and the white matches my bathroom fixtures. I like the look of the box — it fits well in a modern bathroom.” — Katy B. “This litter box is pretty nice to look at, as far as litter boxes go!” — Lauren I. And the quality can’t be beat. “It's definitely the nicest litter box I've ever had. It's heavy and the rubber bottom keeps it from slipping around on the floor.” — Katy B. “The box seems like it's built out of high-quality plastic and it looks nice. Since I've only been using it for a month, it's hard to say how it'll stand up to long-term wear and tear. But so far, so good.” — Lauren I. “Dewey likes to stand really close to the shelter walls and though it was easy to just pop on when assembling, it has yet to fall out while he's using it.” — Andrea H.

Blue inspecting her new litter box. | Lauren Iverson

Any Downsides? While the tuft + paw Cove Litter Box is pretty good about actually keeping the litter inside the box, all three of our pet parents feel that it could be even better at preventing litter from spreading. “The only con I can think of is that the cove itself could be a little taller and the walls a little smaller, so if a user wanted to remove the walls, it would still be less likely that so much litter would fall out when the kitty is covering his poop.” — Andrea H. “The shelter wall accessory is helpful, but I'd prefer something that covered the top of the box too so you can't see or smell the litter as much.” — Katy B. “While this box does do an OK job at keeping kicked litter contained, I wish it was just a bit more effective. I've been having to sweep litter crumbs from around the box at the end of every day.” — Lauren I. But the main issue our pet parents have is with the price tag. The tuft + paw Cove Litter Box costs $149, and if you want to add the optional wall attachment, it jumps up to $199. (But you can get 20% off with our exclusive code DODO20.) While it’s definitely an amazing litter box, our testers felt the cost was still on the steep side. “As nicely designed as it is, and as convenient as the extra items and compartments are, it's still a litter box with a few extra things.” — Andrea H. “This litter box seems pretty overpriced when considering that it's basically just a big plastic mold.” — Lauren I. “I think it's overpriced. If it had a cover, I would definitely consider it. I have two dogs who are always nosing around and need to be deterred.” — Katy B. That being said, all three of our pet parents said they would continue using the tuft + paw Cove Litter Box, and that they’d recommend it to other cat owners. Our Takeaway: Treat Yourself To A Pretty Litter Box If You’re Down To Splurge The tuft + paw Cove Litter Box comes with a hefty price tag, but it also comes with some serious perks. It’s ultra convenient that it includes three tools to help with cleanup, and even more convenient that you can store them right on the side of the box. (After all, having your litter scoop just laying on the bathroom floor isn’t the cutest look.) And just think about how nice it would be to actually have a litter box that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb in your home! If you can brave the price tag, it’s a purchase you won’t regret.

The Dodo may receive complimentary samples to test in our Paw of Approval program, but all our opinions are 100 percent our own. We only publish endorsements of products we (and our dogs and cats) absolutely love! You can find out more about our testing process here. If you have a product you love that you want to share with other pet parents, send a tip to dodopaw@thedodo.com.