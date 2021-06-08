10 min read We Tried These Temptations Mixups And Our Cats Live For Them Now Turns out you *can* buy your cat's love 😻

Buying new treats for your cat can feel pretty risky, since you don't have any idea if he'll actually like them. You hate the thought of spending a bunch of money and time agonizing over which treat to buy, just to have your cat roll his eyes at you when you try to give him one. So, we tested Temptations MixUps Cat Treats on our own cats to see if this highly-rated brand really deserves all those five-star reviews. The verdict? They're so good that all our judges gave them perfect marks — and they definitely earned our Dodo Paw of Approval. Here's why. What Are Temptations MixUps Cat Treats? Temptations MixUps Cat Treats are those top-reviewed cat treats that are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. But the fun thing about the MixUps treats is that you get three different flavors in a tub, like: Chicken, catnip and cheddar

Chicken, liver and beef

Tuna, shrimp and salmon The crunchy texture on the outside of the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats is designed to help fight plaque. And each treat is under 2 calories, so you won’t have to worry too much about spoiling your cat’s appetite. Temptations cat treats are designed to provide 100 percent complete balanced nutrition for adult cats. (Which doesn’t mean they’re a substitute for a real meal, but does mean you can give your cat a treat without feeling like it’s “junk food.”) They’re available in 16-ounce or 30-ounce resealable tubs. The Judges We picked three Dodo cats — who all feel a little differently about treats — to give the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats a try.

Basho C. Fasho “ He LIVES for a good snack. I don't think we've come across any snacks he outright doesn't eat, but we can usually tell the difference between what he's really excited about and just feels alright about depending on how long he takes to scarf it down.” — his mom, Tiana Attride

Aolani “ Aolani has been pretty weird about regular kibble-type treats in the past. She never really seemed all that interested in them. She can be picky about flavors, smell, consistency, etc. She's even picky about the way they're served to her.” — her mom, Caitlin Anders

Sazerac “He tries to hold out for treats as long as he can before eating his actual food.” — his dad, Ryan Stanisz

So … Did Our Cats Actually Eat Them? Our judges immediately fell in love with the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats, which was so much fun for their parents to see. “As soon as the treats were in front of her, Aolani would start eating them as quickly as she could. She seemed to slightly favor the catnip-flavored Temptations MixUps, but in general, she loved them all.” — Caitlin A. “ Before I even opened the bag, Saz started running laps. He loved these treats — now he just sits in front of the cabinet where they're stored, waiting …” — Ryan S.

Basho can’t wait to eat the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats, so he chomps on the bag. | Tiana Attride

What Pets Loved: They’re Delicious! Our judges made sure to let us know how excited they were when the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats came out. “Every time I went to give Aolani the Temptations MixUps, I would see her perk up as I got close to her with them. Whether they were already in my hand or still in the bag, she was definitely excited.” — Caitlin A. “ Saz tends to freak out over Temptations, so I try to use them only when he's being a good cat.” — Ryan S.

Aolani checking out which flavors she got | Caitlin Anders

What Parents Loved: The Variety Was So Fun! Our pet parents really enjoyed how the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats came with three flavors in one bag to spice up snack time a little. “It was fun knowing that there were a bunch of different flavors Aolani got to enjoy. When I would go to grab some Temptations MixUps from the bag, I would always try to make sure I had a few of each different flavor in my hand.” — Caitlin A. “I just liked the idea of my boy getting not just a twofer, but a threefer!” — Tiana A. “I really like the catnip flavor for my cat — it was a different option I hadn’t really seen before.” — Ryan S It wasn’t just fun for our cats — it was fun for our pet parents, too. “I genuinely enjoyed giving Aolani the Temptations MixUps each time. It was a weirdly fun experience for me too even though I wasn't the one actually eating them.” — Caitlin A. A 16-ounce tub goes for just $8.24, which all of our pet parents thought was a great price for these treats. Any Downsides? This might not seem like a downside, but one of our judges liked the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats a little too much. “Saz became very bossy when I put these out — and was very demanding about eating them.” — Ryan S. Our pet parents also didn’t love the residue the treats left on their hands. “The Temptations MixUps were a little greasy and crumb-inducing. The dust from the treats would get all over my fingers” — Caitlin A. “They’re greasy to touch.” — Ryan S. It’s also worth noting that one of our cats didn’t love the MixUps as much as he enjoyed the Temptations Classics, another product he tested (though these were still a winner overall). “Basho didn’t seem as enthusiastic about these as the others. He’s never been a huge fan of catnip, so that might explain it.” — Tiana A. However, all three of our human testers would continue using the Temptations MixUps Cat Treats, and definitely recommend them to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: Such A Fun Snack For Your Cat — And You! We almost love these treats more than our cats do. Knowing that there are three different flavors in the tub makes feeding Temptations MixUps Cat Treats to our BFFs so much fun. And it’s so cute to watch our cats obsess over and devour these snacks, especially since they’re pretty healthy as well as delicious. (Bonus: They’re also really affordable, so it’ll be no problem to make them a staple in your home.)

