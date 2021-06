We Tried This Affordable Duster And Our Homes Are No Longer Covered In Fur

It picks up so much hair, dirt and dust, even from those hard-to-reach places. And it’s quiet so it won’t spook your pet.

It probably feels like your pet spends all day just intentionally covering your home in hair.

But you hate spooking your pet when you turn on the loud, noisy vacuum to clean it all up. Plus, big vacuums can sometimes struggle to get into all the nooks, crannies and corners.

So, we decided to test out the Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Super Extender Dusting Kit with two different cloths — one with the standard cloths included in the kit, and the other with pet-specific duster cloths — to see if they could quietly pick up all of our pets’ hair.

The verdict? Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval.

What Is The Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Super Extender Dusting Kit?

The Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Super Extender Dusting Kit is made with Swiffer’s Super Extendable Handle, which stretches up to 6 feet to help you reach those high shelves and moldings, but also collapses back down into a compact size so you can store it easily.

It has a pivoting swivel head that locks in four different positions, and is made with fluffy, flexible cloth fibers that extend out 360 degrees. The cloth is made with Swiffer’s Dust Lock Adhesive, designed to pick up dust and other allergens.

The only real difference between the cloths that come with the Super Extender Dusting Kit and the ones designed for pets is that the pet cloths are pre-treated with Febreze to tackle any pet odors.

(So if you already have the Swiffer Super Extender Dusting Kit, you could always get the Pet Heavy Duty Refills to replace your current cloths when they get too dirty.)

The Judges

We picked two Dodo dogs — who really love to leave fur all over the place — to put the Swiffer duster extender to the ultimate test. (But their moms were the real judges here.)