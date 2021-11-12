This Is The Car Dog Lovers Keep Buying

Not only does Subaru make dependable cars, but they also do so much to help animals get adopted and to keep your pets safe.

Buying a car is always stressful, since you have so many things to consider. And if you love taking your dog on adventures, his safety is a priority.

Subaru has done a bunch of campaigns around dogs —but are they actually beloved by dog owners, and are they doing anything to help dogs?

We did some research and the answer is definitely yes and yes. We’re thrilled to award the Subaru Outback our Paw of Approval. Read on to find out just how great this car is for dogs.

What Makes The Subaru Outback Dog-Friendly?



The Subaru Outback has a whole bunch of features that are pet-friendly, which makes sense since the company previously revealed that 60 percent of Subaru drivers have dogs.

The Subaru Outback has over 32 cubic feet of cargo space, as well as a lot of back seat space to buckle up your pup for a comfortable, spacious ride.

It’s also got eight air bags to keep you and your pet safe.

The Subaru Outback’s low load floor also makes it easy for older, arthritic or injured pups to get in and out of the car.

And if your dog loves exploring the outdoors, this car has all-wheel drive and stability in off-road environments.

How Subaru Actually Helps Pets



Subaru has a Subaru Loves Pets initiative through which they dedicate major resources to helping animals.

The company does that by organizing and financially supporting pet adoption events. In fact, Subaru has given more than $30 million to provide care and fund rescue and adoption efforts for over 250,000 animals.

The company is the ASPCA’s largest corporate donor and was even awarded the ASPCA Corporate Compassion Award for everything it’s done to help animals.

Subaru also funded two crash-test studies (using dummy dogs) conducted by the Center of Pet Safety in order to figure out which crates and carriers will actually keep your pet safe in an accident.

They named a couple models — like the Sleepypod mobile pet bed — and for the first time, raised public awareness of the importance of securing your dog in his seat belt or carrier while you’re traveling.

Our Reviewers



We asked The Dodo’s executive editor, Katy Brink, who got her 2011 Subaru Outback a few years ago with her pups in mind, if the car met her expectations.