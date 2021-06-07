10 min read We Tried This Customized Pet Sweatshirt And It's Basically A Work Of Art The detail is INCREDIBLE 😍

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. If you’re the kind of person who absolutely needs your pet’s face on everything, you know there’s a very thin line between tacky and cute. And if you’re looking for a custom pet sweatshirt, it can be hard to find one that doesn’t scream, “Hey, everyone! It’s weird how obsessed I am with my pet!” In an attempt to find you the most perfect personalized piece possible, The Dodo had one of our office pet parents try out a custom crewneck from the STAUD x C.Bonz pet collection. And it’s basically a work of art. Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval. What Is A STAUD x C.Bonz Custom Pet Sweatshirt? The LA-based clothing brand STAUD and the embroidery company C.Bonz have teamed up to create a custom pet sweatshirt that features a cute embroidered portrait of your BFF’s face right in the middle. The way it works is actually pretty simple. When you order, just upload a photo that clearly shows your pet’s whole face, since only his face will be embroidered. You can even include his name (up to 10 characters) to be stitched onto the sweatshirt, too. From there, just select your size and color and check out. STAUD and C.Bonz will then get to work on your custom pet sweatshirt and ship it to you within three to four weeks. (They don’t send you a preview beforehand, but if you have any issues with how your sweatshirt comes out, you can reach out to STAUD’s customer service.) Because it’s a custom pet sweatshirt, all orders are final sale and not eligible for refunds, since your sweatshirt will be unique to you and your pet. The pullover crewneck is made with a blend of polyester, cotton and rayon and is available in two colors — cream or pink — and comes in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. You can also get a whole bunch of custom pet apparel and accessories from the STAUD x C.Bonz collab, like a drawstring hoodie and matching sweats. The Judge We picked one Dodo dog to model for his mom’s STAUD x C.Bonz custom pet sweatshirt (though his mom was the real judge here).

Norman “ Norman loves ball more than anything and is a smart, loyal and silly boy. He has the cutest shy smile and loves sniffing. I’m a proud dog mom and love to show off my pups' gorgeous faces wherever I go.” — his mom, Katy Brink

So … Did It Actually Look Like Our Pet? Sometimes, custom pet portraits can be hit-or-miss when it comes to how well they resemble your BFF. It’s especially important to know just how well the C.Bonz artists can capture your pet, since STAUD doesn’t send you a preview image for approval before shipping your sweatshirt. Luckily, Katy was blown away by how much her crewneck actually looked like Norman. “I could tell that the artist worked hard to get a likeness! Norman is a total mixed-breed who doesn't really look like any other dog, and I'm impressed [with] how much the embroidery resembles him.” — Katy B. But don’t take our word for it! See for yourself:

Katy’s STAUD x C.Bonz sweatshirt looks just like Norman. | Katy Brink

What Norman Loved: Being The Center Of Attention Norman might’ve been a little oblivious to the fact that his mom’s new sweatshirt was actually custom-made in his honor. But he certainly wasn’t oblivious to the extra love he was getting once it arrived. “He did not notice that he was on the sweatshirt. But he liked all the attention he got from my excitement over it.” — Katy B. It even earned him some love from total strangers, too. “It's already gotten some questions about the cute puppy on the front and compliments.” — Katy B.

Norman twinning with his mom’s sweatshirt. | Katy Brink

What Norman’s Mom Loved: It’s Sentimental And Super Soft! Custom pet sweatshirts touch your heart in a special way, since it’s a one-of-a-kind reminder of how much you and your BFF love each other. The STAUD x C.Bonz sweatshirt included one personal touch that made that feeling even more emotional. “It came with a personal note mentioning Norman by name. It was an emotional and exciting thing to receive, and I'll be wearing it for many years to come.” — Katy B. The best part is that it doesn’t just look amazing — it feels amazing, too. “It's very soft and feels like an expensive sweatshirt. For cleaning, I washed it and skipped the drier and it was fine.” — Katy B. And it’s so cute and comfy that you’ll want to wear it literally everywhere. “I've been wearing it constantly since it arrived a couple of weeks ago. It's cozy for lounging around the house, and I wore it every time we went out to eat or run errands.” — Katy B. (It was also a massive hit on our Dodo video calls.) Any Downsides? The only downside Katy highlighted was the price. The STAUD x C.Bonz custom pet sweatshirt goes for $195 — which is actually pretty standard for high-end custom pet gear and custom embroidery, but it’s not an impulse buy for most people. (But you get 20% off with our exclusive code DODO20 through June 13.) “I love expensive sweatshirts, but $200 is a lot. But I get it since someone did spend hours embroidering it by hand. I might buy it as a special gift for someone since it really is one of a kind.” — Katy B. Our Takeaway: It’s A Great Excuse To Treat Yourself (Or Someone You Love) While the STAUD x C.Bonz custom pet sweatshirt is pretty pricey, loving your BFF is priceless. And if you’re the kind of person who needs your pet’s face on anything and everything, then this crewneck is definitely for you.

The Dodo may receive complimentary samples to test in our Paw of Approval program, but all our opinions are 100 percent our own. We only publish endorsements of products we (and our dogs and cats) absolutely love! You can find out more about our testing process here. If you have a product you love that you want to share with other pet parents, send a tip to dodopaw@thedodo.com .