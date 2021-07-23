11 min read We Tried A Freezable Treat Toy And It Made Snack Time So Much Fun Perfect for summer ☀️

PetSafe Chilly Penguin Why We Love It: Our dogs were instantly obsessed, and it actually kept them busy for a while. And freezing treats is a great way to switch things up. From PetSafe for $4.95+

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Playing with your dog is one of the most fun things ever, but sometimes you just don’t have the time for a game of fetch or tug-of-war. That’s why it’s important to find something that can keep your pup happy and entertained without you. Enter: the Chilly Penguin from PetSafe. We decided to test out this freezable treat toy (and just in time for summer) to see how it would hold up as a frozen snack holder, and if it would keep our BFFs occupied. The verdict? Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval. What Is The Chilly Penguin? The Chilly Penguin is a treat holder toy from PetSafe that you can put in the freezer, so you can give your dog something nice and cool to lick and chew on in hot weather. The way it works is you fill it with a snack you can freeze — think dog-safe broth, yogurt, wet dog food or even flavored water — and pop it in the freezer overnight. Once the treat is fully frozen, give your pup the Chilly Penguin dog toy so he can start licking away. And the penguin’s design isn’t just cute. It’s made to wobble to keep snack time interesting and fun. It’s available in two different sizes, and you can clean it easily by throwing it in the top rack of your dishwasher. The Judges We picked three Dodo dogs who were in the market for a toy that would keep them occupied for a while.

Miso “ Miso has attachment anxiety and during work she can be really needy. I wanted to find some more options to occupy her time.” — her mom, Eileen Chan

Zuko “ I'm always looking for treat-oriented toys that can keep Zuko's attention.” — his mom, Chelsi Thomas

Lincoln “Lincoln is a chaser and loves tug-of-war. He'll pick up just about any toy as long as we can throw it and tug it.” — his mom, Victoria Barrios

So … Did It Hold Up As A Frozen Treat Toy? Yes! Our judges loved having a treat that was cold, refreshing and fun to lick. “I ended up filling the holder with broth and freezing it. It served as a perfect afternoon walk treat from the hot LA sun.” — Victoria B. “I froze chicken broth and wet dog food in the Chilly Penguin. He loved it when the food was inside.” — Chelsi T. The Chilly Penguin is great for snacks that aren’t frozen either, like peanut butter (which is always a crowd pleaser). “ It's definitely something I wanna try when it gets warmer. I have only been putting peanut butter on it, and it looks like it would hold liquids well.” — Eileen C.

Lincoln loves his Chilly Penguin. | Victoria Barrios

What Pets Loved: Treats Go Inside! Most dogs just can’t say no to treats, and our judges are no exception. But our pups were instantly obsessed with the Chilly Penguin’s design, even before we put any snacks inside. “This toy completely got Lincoln’s attention, and he took it from my hand immediately without anything even in the holder. It was his prize for the day and Lincoln carried it around the house showing all my roommates his new prize.” — Victoria B. “Miso wanted to smell and lick it as soon as I took it out of the box.” — Eileen C. So, once our pet parents did fill the Chilly Penguin with treats, our dogs became totally obsessed “When I finally filled it with broth, Lincoln was both excited and patient. He politely took it out of my hands, found a spot to do his business and went to town for about 15 minutes. He didn't stop or notice anything the whole time.” — Victoria B.

Zuko licking away | Chelsi Thomas

What Parents Loved: Freezing Treats Is So Fun! Our pet parents loved that you can pop the Chilly Penguin dog toy in the freezer to make treat time more interesting. “I thought the Chilly Penguin was a unique toy. Zuko doesn't have any other toys that I can freeze.” — Chelsi T. All that licking also kept our dogs entertained, and even tired them out. “After munching away at the ice treat, I think he gets a little worn out and is able to take a nice nap. We live in a loud neighborhood, so the fact he's able to get to rest away from barking all day is a plus for me.” — Victoria B. Just throwing it in the dishwasher when snack time is over is also super convenient. “I am happy with the easy-to-clean part of the freezing toy. I thought I would have a more difficult time cleaning it out, but as long as I stick to just liquids, it should be fine.” — Victoria B. And while the size is a bit on the big side, our pet parents thought it was perfect for their pups. “This is the perfect size for Lincoln and it holds up perfectly considering he's gnawing and licking at it to get to the treats.” — Victoria B. “It feels pretty heavy for Miso, but I think that's good too so that she doesn't drag it around the house.” — Eileen C. A small Chilly Penguin goes for $4.95, while the larger size costs $7.95. Either way, our human testers feel it’s perfectly priced.

Miso enjoying snack time | Eileen Chan

Any Downsides? Even though our pet parents liked that the toy is a bit bigger, they did wonder if the weight would be an issue. “The freezer toy is a bit heavy for Lincoln. I know he can handle carrying it every now and then, but if this is a small size, I can't imagine what the big one was like.” — Victoria B. And at first, a couple of our pet parents noticed a strong smell on the PetSafe Chilly Penguin, but it ended up dissipating. Despite these minor setbacks, all of our human testers would continue using the Chilly Penguin, and said they’d recommend it to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: It’s A Cool Way To Spice Up Snack Time! Treat dispensing toys like this are always great for getting your dog’s attention and keeping him entertained for a while. But the fact that you can freeze the Chilly Penguin means you have so many more treat options at your disposal — like liquid treats and broths, which can be hard to serve if they’re not frozen. It also makes it a great option for pups on restricted diets who can’t have traditional treats. Plus it’s top-rack dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze — and the price point can’t be beat!

The Dodo may receive complimentary samples to test in our Paw of Approval program, but all our opinions are 100 percent our own. We only publish endorsements of products we (and our dogs and cats) absolutely love! You can find out more about our testing process here. If you have a product you love that you want to share with other pet parents, send a tip to dodopaw@thedodo.com .