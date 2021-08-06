We Found The Absolute Best Balls For Fetch And they last forever! 🎾

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Anyone with a fetch-obsessed dog knows how important a good ball is. Typical tennis balls might be a classic, but they're also easily lost or torn apart — so at The Dodo, we decided to try out something new. We tested the Chuckit! Fetch Medley, billed as the ultimate fetch balls, to see if playing fetch with these rubber dog balls would take the game to the next level. The results are in — and the balls are as good as we'd hoped! Here's why they earned our Paw of Approval. What Is The Chuckit! Fetch Medley? The Chuckit! Fetch Medley is a set of dog balls that are made just for your dog's favorite game and are supposed to solve the problems that pop up when using regular tennis balls for fetch. The medley includes three different balls that are all designed to be super bouncy, and each one has different features: Classic Fetch Ball: This is Chuckit!'s standard fetch ball made with natural rubber.

Ultra Ball: This ball is similar to the classic, but can be used in the water since it’s made with material that floats.

Ultra Ball: This ball is similar to the classic, but can be used in the water since it's made with material that floats.

Rugged Fetch Ball: This ball is made with deep grooves that keep your pup's teeth from puncturing it, and make it easy to grab. Plus, the grooves help clean your dog's teeth! All three Chuckit! dog balls are medium-sized (meaning they each have a diameter of 2.5 inches) and fit perfectly in the Chuckit! Fetch & Fold ball launcher if you really want to take your fetch game to the next level.

The Judges We picked four Dodo pups who are totally obsessed with fetch to see if these Chuckit! dog balls made a great game even better.

Hank and Tyson “Our dogs LOVE balls and all toys. They're big on fetch and also big on just chewing on rubber balls like bubble gum!” — their mom, Jordan Shalhoub

Katie “Katie LOVES playing fetch, and we take her to the dog park or regular park all the time.” — her mom, Emily Feld

Zuko “Zuko likes to run, play and nap. He's a chewer and loves chew toys.” — his mom, Chelsi Thomas

So … Did Our Dogs Actually Play With These Balls?

Our judges REALLY love fetch, so it's crucial that they're happy with the dog balls they're chasing. It turns out they love the Chuckit! Fetch Medley just as much as the game itself. "Katie loves to play and catch and retrieve balls, and these were the perfect size for her. She was playing with them at the park, but also at our house inside with them." — Emily F. "Zuko plays with the Fetch Medley every day for at least 10 minutes." — Chelsi T. "The dogs were so excited to play with these toys that they got lots of great exercise! We will use these balls and the launcher all the time!" — Jordan S.

Hank and Tyson playfully fight over their Chuckit! dog balls. | Jordan Shalhoub

What Pets Loved: They’re So Much Fun!

What Pets Loved: They're So Much Fun!

Our judges became instantly obsessed with the Chuckit! dog balls because they were super fun to chew, easy to carry and extra bouncy — which made them fun even when a parent wasn't around to play fetch with them. "Zuko enjoyed the medley. These balls are very durable, and he plays with them all the time. I just opened them, and Zuko started playing immediately." — Chelsi T. "Katie brought one of the orange balls to bed with her one night and cuddled with it. They also bounced really high, which Katie loves because she loves catching it in the air." — Emily F.

Katie and her Chuckit classic Fetch Ball | Emily Feld

What Parents Loved: The Durability Is Amazing!

What Parents Loved: The Durability Is Amazing!

Anything that holds up against heavy chewers is always a win for our Dodo dog parents, and these Chuckit! dog balls are surprisingly strong. "Zuko likes to chew, and the medley withstands his chewing. He's unable to puncture them, which is great. Other balls we've used don't last very long." — Chelsi T. "The Fetch Medley is definitely durable enough for rough play. They last forever and are well worth the (already) affordable price." — Jordan S. And our dogs are so in love with these balls that they wear themselves out during playtime, giving their parents a little down time afterwards. "Katie was tired out by playing with them for so long!" — Emily F. Our parents also loved the orange color they tested, which keeps the balls from blending in with grass during a game of fetch. "I liked that the ball medley was neon and easy to see. It doesn't look like every other ball you see at the dog park, so we know which one is ours and it doesn't get lost." — Emily F. "The bright colors are easy to keep track of." — Jordan S. The Chuckit! Fetch Medley costs $14.95, which is essentially $5 per ball. All of our pet parents thought the Chuckit! dog balls are perfectly priced, especially since they're high-quality and will last a lot longer than some other options. (And with our exclusive code, DODO15, you can get 15% off when you buy them through Petmate.)

Zuko loves carrying around his Chuckit! dog balls. | Chelsi Thomas

Any Downsides?

Any Downsides?

Our pet parents didn't have a single complaint about the Chuckit! dog balls. In fact, all three dog parents said they'd continue using them and enthusiastically recommend them to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: The Best Balls Around!

The Chuckit! Fetch Medley might be the perfect set of dog balls. They're brightly colored so you'll never lose them, they're durable so you won't have to constantly replace them, and there are three of them to keep playtime from getting boring. Plus, they're nice and bouncy so your dog will definitely love chasing them — especially when you fling them from the Chuckit! Fetch & Fold ball launcher. The Chuckit! dog balls are already so affordable, and with our exclusive Petmate discount, DODO15, you can get 15% off.

