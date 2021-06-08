We Tried This Crazy Fetch Arm And It Will Change Your Game Forever

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

It’s great for throwing balls really hard and really far. It also folds up so you can conveniently carry it around for a quick game of fetch wherever you and your dog are.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Fetch is one of your dog’s favorite games, and you love playing it with him. What you don’t love, however, is how your shoulder gets stiff and sore after a few big throws. (Or having to pick up that super slobbery, grass- and dirt-covered ball.)

With the Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Launcher from Petmate, all you’re supposed to do is flick your wrist and let the ball launcher do the rest.

But can it actually be that easy?

We tested it out with our Dodo dogs to see if it’s really the solution for that post-fetch arm soreness.

Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval.

What Is The Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Launcher?

The Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Launcher from Petmate was created to make throwing easier on your arms, so you can get in more quality fetch time with your BFF.

It’s a foldable ball launcher (so it’s portable and easy to stash pretty much anywhere) that can still produce all the power and distance that a full-length launcher can.

When you want to use this Chuckit! ball launcher, just unfold it, lock it into place and load it with your pup’s favorite ball. (The Fetch & Fold Launcher comes with a Petsafe Rubber Fetch Ball and can fit any medium-sized Chuckit! ball.)

When it comes to the actual throwing, you can grip the ergonomic sport handle — which is designed to be easy on your hands — and flick your wrist. The Chuckit! ball launcher should do all the real work for you.

The Judges

We picked four Dodo dogs who REALLY love fetch to find out if the Chuckit! ball launcher made their favorite game even more fun.