This Portable Kayak Is Your Outdoorsy Dog's Dream Holiday Gift

If you have a dog who's obsessed with being in and around water, going out on a kayak is probably a dream for him. That's why we wanted one of our outdoorsy pet parents and their pup to take the Oru Kayak Inlet for a test run, and they had a total blast. This Oru kayak earned our Paw of Approval because of its convenient design and high stability (which is key with an excited dog moving around inside). Plus, it's tons of fun to take out on the water with your pup! Keep reading to learn more about why we loved it so much. What Is The Oru Kayak Inlet?

The Oru Kayak Inlet is a foldable kayak that’s designed to work on flat water — like lakes and calm rivers — and is perfect for beginners. According to the company, this 9-foot-8-inch kayak is Oru’s most portable option, folding down into the smallest box of all their models. (If you’re curious, the box is 42 inches by 10 inches by 18 inches.) The Oru Kayak Inlet is lightweight, weighing just 20 pounds, but is still supposed to be pretty sturdy. It’s made to be puncture-resistant and hold up against abrasive obstacles, like rocks, thanks to its UV-treated, double-layered polypropylene material. Our Reviewer

We picked one dog who really loves the outdoors to test out the Oru Kayak Inlet (although her person was the main judge here).

Etta “Etta loves going outside, but when it's super hot like it has been lately, we need to find activities that get her out but keep her cool. Because we love exploring and getting out in nature, we thought it'd be fun to introduce Etta to kayaking so that she can join in on the fun!” — her person, Laurel Burgam

So … How Portable Was The Oru Kayak Inlet?

The Oru Kayak Inlet is designed to be extremely portable, since it’s made to fold down into a compact box, and our (human) judge was thoroughly impressed with just how small it could get. “The Oru Kayak Inlet's big claim is that its foldable design makes it compact and easy to store/carry. It definitely checks those boxes! The Oru Kayak Inlet packs down so small that it makes it incredibly easy to store and transport.” — Laurel B. Since this Oru kayak can fold up to be so compact, that means pretty much anyone can own and store it easily, regardless of car size or storage space. “It's definitely a great option for people with little to no storage and small cars. The Oru Kayak Inlet is a great idea for those that love to get out in nature but don't have the space to store and lug around a traditional kayak.” — Laurel B. You might think a kayak that folds up would sacrifice stability for portability, but that wasn’t the case with this one. “I was honestly concerned that it wouldn't be able to hold myself and Etta, but we had zero issues out on the water, even when it got a little choppy and Etta stood up to walk around. We were safe and had a great time cruising around the water!” — Laurel B.

Etta and her human in the Oru Kayak Inlet | Laurel Burgam

What We Love

There are a bunch of things we love about the Oru Kayak Inlet. It’s perfect for adventures

The Oru Kayak Inlet is great for making new memories with your dog. It’s perfect for pups who already love the water, but it also gives dogs who are usually on dry land a different kind of experience. “The Oru Kayak Inlet allowed us to show Etta another type of adventure that we weren't able to do before! It was awesome seeing how well she took to hanging out in the kayak while we explored the lake. I truly think she enjoyed being out on the water, and now I know we'll be able to take her out on lots more adventures!” — Laurel B. It’s tough to tip

There isn’t a lot of space for zoomies in a kayak, so tipping is always a concern when you’re out on the water with your dog. But Laurel never felt like the Oru kayak was in danger of flipping, even when Etta got super excited. “Etta did try to stand up a few times, but realized her mistake when we started rocking from side to side (the kayak was stable enough to withstand this, though). We were never even close to capsizing, even when Etta tried to eat the waves.” — Laurel B. The fact that the Oru Kayak Inlet didn’t flip even with an excited dog moving around inside was really a testament to its quality. “I was so impressed by the quality of this item. The fact that I felt safe out on the water while Etta moved around was a big indicator of how well-made the Oru Kayak Inlet is.” — Laurel B.

Etta and her human aren’t worried about tipping over, since this Oru kayak is so stable. | Laurel Burgam

Your dog will have so much fun

Going out in the Oru Kayak Inlet for the first time was new and exciting for Etta, especially because it gave her a new toy to play with: the water! “Etta had SO much fun in the Oru Kayak Inlet. She loved when we would gain speed and she would try chomping at the moving water beside us.” — Laurel B. Since she’d never been in a kayak before, Etta needed a little bit of time to warm up to it. But she adjusted pretty quickly. “Etta was understandably hesitant at first with not knowing what a kayak was. But once we got her safely in, we had hardly any issues.” — Laurel B. It’s a decent size

There was plenty of space in the Oru Kayak Inlet for Etta and her human. “I didn't feel at all cramped in the Oru while having Etta join me out on the water!” — Laurel B.

Etta has such a fun time in the kayak. | Laurel Burgam

Any Downsides?

There are a couple downsides to this Oru kayak. Getting it out and folding it back up can take some time

The Oru Kayak Inlet folds down nice and small, but getting it that small — and opening it back up — can be a little tough. According to Oru, setup time should take three to five minutes, but it took our tester 20 minutes to set up and 30 minutes to put it away (though it did get easier with repeated use). “The setup and teardown, however, are maybe not as easy as advertised. It was also very difficult to do alone while having to watch my puppy. Though, each time I used the kayak, it did get easier!” — Laurel B. It’s an investment

Like most kayaks, this Oru kayak is an investment — it’ll set you back $899. But if you and your pup love going out on the water, you’ll get your money’s worth in no time. Our judge said she’d enthusiastically recommend it to other pet parents who are looking to invest in a good-quality, dog-friendly portable kayak.

Setting up and tearing down the kayak can take a while. | Laurel Burgam

Is The Oru Kayak Inlet Worth It?

While it takes some time to set up the Oru Kayak Inlet, that’s probably not a big deal if you’re already planning to spend the day on the water with your pup. This kayak is great for pets — and their parents — who spend a lot of time outdoors and on the water, since it’s so stable in calm water and has a good amount of space in the cockpit. But the fact that it’s foldable might be the most convenient part, since it allows pretty much anyone to have a good time out on the lake, even if you have a smaller car or less storage space at home. The Oru Kayak Inlet may be an investment, but you and your pup will get so many amazing adventures out of it.