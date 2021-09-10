This Might Be The Most Luxe Thing You Can Buy With Your Pet's Face On It

It’s definitely the most stylish way to bring your lunch to work. Plus, the pet portrait is beautiful, detailed and handcrafted.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Buying a personalized product with your pet’s face on it can go so wrong so easily — you want to show off just how much you love your BFF, but you don’t want it to look cartoonish or tacky.

That’s why our team got so excited when we first saw the Pet Portrait Luncher from Modern Picnic. We have a lot of obsessed pet parents at The Dodo who are always looking for ways to show off their pets without being weird about it — and this is one of the most fashionable custom pet products we’ve seen so far.

Modern Picnic is a company that manufactures high-end lunch boxes that double as purses — aka they’re supposed to be the perfect all-in-one everyday bag, since you can tote around your belongings while also keeping your food cool. And their new pet portrait line lets you customize a sleek bag of your choice with a totally one-of-a-kind, hand-painted portrait of your favorite animal.

But at a premium price point, is it really worth it? And does the custom art actually look like your pet?

Yes and YES! We gave it a spin and we’re obsessed — and now we’re gladly awarding the Pet Portrait Luncher our Paw of Approval because it’s a literal work of art that you can actually use.

Keep reading to find out why this unique splurge is actually worth the money.

What Is The Modern Picnic Pet Portrait Luncher?



The Modern Picnic Pet Collection includes three different lunch-bag-slash-purses featuring custom pet portraits hand-painted by New York-based artist Lauren Schneider.

The collection contains the Luncher, the Large Luncher and the Tote. They’re seriously high-end lunch boxes made with premium vegan leather.

Not only do these bags look good, but they're also designed to keep your food cold at the same time (which is huge since a lot of lunch boxes are pretty ugly).

The inside of the Modern Picnic Pet Portrait Luncher is made with an insulated lining, and includes a decent-sized pocket for whatever else you need to carry, and even a slot to hold utensils.

The exterior features a back pocket and a removable shoulder strap, so you can wear it as a cross-body bag or carry it around by the handles. The magnetic clasp will keep the bag closed and your lunch fresh. The Luncher is available in neutral, stylish colors like beige, black, white and green. You can even get a black one with bamboo handles. The Large Luncher is pretty much the same thing as the Luncher, except it’s a bit bigger and only available in black or cream.

The Modern Picnic Pet Portrait Tote is big enough to fit your laptop inside and features a removable, insulated pouch for your food. Unlike the other bags, the Tote zips closed instead of snapping shut.

And when it comes to putting your custom pet portrait on these bags, the process is pretty simple.

When you place your order, you’ll upload your favorite photo of your pet that the artist can reference when she’s painting his portrait by hand — just make sure it’s a full-body shot of your BFF, where he’s not wearing clothes or being held. The artist will email you when your photo is approved, and your bag will ship within three weeks.

You can only include one pet per bag. So if you have more than one pet you want to celebrate, you’ll have to get another bag.

The Judge



Lauren Taylor, a staff writer at The Dodo, wanted to give the Modern Picnic Pet Portrait Luncher a shot. She decided to use a photo in memory of Casey, her dog growing up.

She hoped this lunch bag would be a cute and touching tribute she could carry with her, with a portrait that actually looked like her childhood best friend.

“I’ve wanted to get something with my dog that I grew up with on it for a while, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity.” — Lauren T.

So … How Did It Come Out?



Lauren was blown away by how much the custom painting on her Modern Picnic Pet Portrait lunch bag resembled her dog, making it the perfect tribute to her beloved BFF.

“The portrait looks exactly like the picture I sent, and it looks exactly like my dog!” — Lauren T.

It’s also clear just how much work went into such a detailed, one-of-a-kind portrait, because it came out so beautifully.

“It also looks very sophisticated and realistic — it doesn’t look like you’re walking around with a cartoon dog on your bag.” — Lauren T.