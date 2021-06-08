13 min read We Tried The Fanciest Litter Box In The World And It Changed Our Lives Imagine never scooping poop again! 🚫💩

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Scooping your cat’s litter literally stinks. Well, it turns out that self-cleaning litter boxes are actually a thing. But the question is: Are they too good to be true? We tested out the Litter-Robot 3 Connect to see if it’s really worth the hype — and here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval. What Is The Litter-Robot 3 Connect? Litter-Robot is known for making self-cleaning litter boxes, but the Litter-Robot 3 Connect takes that convenience to a whole new level. It’s linked to an app so you can stay up-to-date on your cat’s business wherever you are. The self-cleaning mechanism is designed to sift your cat’s waste into the waste drawer just minutes after he’s finished doing his thing, which is great for keeping those nasty smells at bay. And the sifting process is designed to only get rid of the clumps, so you don’t have to worry about wasting perfectly good litter. When the waste drawer is getting full, you just empty it out into any bag you’d like and toss it (just like you would after scooping your cat’s litter box). And don’t worry about your cat being inside the Litter-Robot 3 Connect when the sifting starts — it’s got sensors that are designed to make sure that doesn’t happen. What makes the Litter-Robot 3 Connect different from other Litter-Robot boxes is that it links to the AutoPets Connect app, which allows you to set up notifications that’ll let you know when it’s cycling (aka removing poop), when there’s an issue or when the waste drawer is full. You can also use the app to check the waste drawer level whenever you want, review your cat’s usage history and troubleshoot any issues that come up. On the Litter-Robot 3 Connect itself, there’s an automatic night light and an indicator that’ll let you know when the waste drawer is full without checking the app. It also has an 8-hour sleep mode feature, so you don’t have to wake up to the Litter-Robot cycling in the middle of the night, and an option to lock all the buttons on the control panel (presumably so your cat can’t mess with the settings). You do need to use clumping litter with this self-cleaning box, and if you don’t already have a clumping litter, Litter-Robot offers one. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect comes fully assembled and includes: A carbon filter

Three waste drawer liners

A power supply (you can also get a backup battery in case your power goes out)

A user manual The Judges We picked two office cats whose parents could really use a self-cleaning litter box.

Brooms “ Usually I'm away all day and even overnight, and the Litter-Robot can help with its self-cleaning if I'm ever away. That’s a huge deal!” — their mom, Yanise Cabrera

Oscar Meow “ We travel quite a bit for work, and usually work long hours, so the Litter-Robot seemed perfect for keeping Oscar's space clean.” — his mom, Anna Frangos

So … Did It Actually Clean The Litter Box For Us? The Litter-Robot 3 Connect’s self-cleaning capabilities were super convenient for our human testers. One pet parent loved that she just didn’t have to think about litter at all (aside from emptying the waste tray a couple times per week). “The Litter-Robot seemed perfect for keeping Oscar's space clean and limiting our need to focus on litter to once or twice a week versus daily. We only need to clean the litter tray once a week or even biweekly.” — Anna F. It cut the other parent’s scooping completely in half. (She has another cat, Mopps, who’s a little bit scared of the Litter-Robot and prefers to use a normal litter box.) “ It claims I will never scoop litter again for the Litter-Robot, and I haven't since for that. For Mopps, yes, but for the Litter-Robot, no! It's great. It's so helpful for me to scoop less litter.” — Yanise C.

Brooms’ new Litter-Robot 3 Connect | Yanise Cabrera

What Pets Loved: Always Having A Clean Litter Box! Our judges really enjoyed stepping into a nice, tidy litter box whenever they needed to do their business. “Brooms also LOVES clean litter boxes, so I think that's why he took to it so quickly.” — Yanise C. “The Litter-Robot cycles by itself after a set time, so it's always fresh for Oscar to use again.” — Anna F.

Oscar in his fancy litter box | Anna Frangos

What Parents Loved: The Convenience! Not having to scoop litter all the time was definitely our pet parents’ favorite part about the Litter-Robot 3 Connect. But there were so many other features that were also convenient. “I was pleasantly surprised it came with an app that can track what the Litter-Robot does as well.” — Yanise C. “We have not experienced any issues with the quality of this item, and the customer service team is prompt to reply to all needs." — Anna F.” It also wasn’t super loud, like a lot of whirring machines can be. “It's actually pretty quiet when it cycles.” — Yanise C. And one of our parents loved that her cats each have their own litter boxes now. “ Before we received the Litter-Robot, we only had one litter box for two cats and somehow that worked just fine. I think they're happy to each have their own litter box to claim.” — Yanise C.

Brooms took to his new Litter-Robot pretty quickly. | Yanise Cabrera

Any Downsides? While it’s great at cleaning inside the box, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect can’t stop our determined cats from making a mess outside the box if they really want. “Like any cat in any litter box, Oscar will occasionally find a way to kick litter out of it when burying his waste.” — Anna F. Our pet parents were also surprised at how big it is. “Our reaction was, ‘It looks like an escape pod for a space capsule! What did we buy?!’ Later in the day, we realized what a great investment it was.” — Anna F.

The size takes some getting used to. | Yanise Cabrera

And, like any machine, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect can get jammed sometimes. “Occasionally, the Litter-Robot gets ‘jammed’ and stops mid-cycle without being able to reset itself. It requires some human button-pushing.” — Anna F. And while both our judges took to it, Brooms’ cat brother wasn’t too happy to have this new thing in the house. “Mopps kept an eye on it from a distance and was thoroughly spooked as soon as he saw it move. Now he's OK with it around, but he doesn't enter.” — Yanise C. Meanwhile, Brooms was so interested in it that he actually managed to open the waste drawer himself. “Brooms was able to figure out that the waste drawer opens, so now he opens it himself?! So I had to keep a weight in front of it so he doesn't open it and it doesn't mess up the Litter-Robot's system. I wish the tray had a latch so it stays closed.” — Yanise C. Our pet parents were also torn about the cost. At $499.99, it’s definitely a serious splurge for a litter box. “I wish it came with more litter bags (especially at that price point). There should at least be a couple months’ worth of bags.” — Yanise C. Despite these things, both our human testers said they would continue using the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, and would even recommend it to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: A Serious Splurge, But You’ll Never Scoop Poop Again Isn’t that the dream, never having to stick your hand in your cat’s smelly litter box to scoop out his poop? The self-cleaning feature of the Litter-Robot 3 Connect actually makes the scooping process a thing of the past. And thanks to the app, it’s easy to stay on top of when exactly you’ll need to empty the waste drawer (which is the most cleaning you’ll have to do). It’s definitely a big investment, but not having to scoop poop seems pretty priceless, don’t you think?

