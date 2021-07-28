We Found A Kicker Toy Our Cats Really Love, And It’s Under $10 Endless kangaroo kicks!

Chewy KONG Kickeroo Cuddler Why We Love It: There are so many different ways for your cat to play with this toy! It’s great for hunting practice and post-playtime snuggles. From Chewy for $6.97

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. It can be hard getting your cat interested in toys, especially if he’s picky about playtime. So when you’re trying to find your BFF something new, a toy with a couple different textures might be the way to go since it’ll give him lots of options to play with — so something’s more likely to catch his eye (or claws). That’s why we decided to test out the KONG Kickeroo Cuddler on our own cats, to see if it’s something they’ll actually play with. The verdict? It earned our pets’ Paw of Approval — here’s why. What Is The KONG Kickeroo Cuddler? The KONG Kickeroo Cuddler is a toy that claims to tap into your cat’s natural hunting instincts. This cat toy is bigger than most: 16 inches long and just under 4 inches wide. According to the company, the large size is designed to be appealing to your cat, so he’ll love stalking and trying to capture it. The KONG Kickeroo Cuddler is made from three different textures, including a fluffy tail for snuggling and burlap fabric for scratching. It even crinkles, which is supposed to get your cat extra excited to bat and swat all day. The Judges We picked three cats with different play styles to see if the KONG Kickeroo would have universal appeal

Sadie “ Sadie can be playful at times, but can be a bit picky with toys. She has always preferred pouncing-type toys, like ropes, feathers, anything she can bat around.” — her mom, Bonnie Mills

Aolani “ Aolani's favorite thing to do with toys is usually chasing them. Occasionally she'll chew on them if they seem interesting or particularly chewable, but usually, if she decides to play with a toy, it's because she wants to run around and chase it.” — her mom, Caitlin Anders

Truman “Truman loves toys! He definitely has his preferences, and certain categories of toys are just a no-go, but when it comes to toys he likes, he is always ready to play. He likes toys that he can bat around and chase after, as well as anything he can hold onto and kick at or chew on.” — his mom, Shayna Posses

So … Did Our Cats Actually Play With It? Our cats had a ton of fun playing with the KONG Kickeroo Cuddler — and one of our judges was immediately obsessed. “I can't even count how many times Truman has used the Kickeroo! I keep finding it in different corners of the apartment because he picks it up and moves it to wherever he's hanging out so he can play with it. He tends to use it for short bursts, but he returns to it often.” — Shayna P. It took some getting used to for a couple of our judges — probably because it was so different from other cat toys. But once they got used to the KONG Kickeroo, they kept coming back to it again and again. “If I picked it up and sort of pushed the toy into Aolani, she would then grab onto it, so I'd say it was more of a toy I could use to interact with her rather than an independent toy. She did chase it around and roll around with it at night sometimes, though, when I was asleep and she was bored.” — Caitlin A. “It took Sadie a little more time to warm up to this one, but adding a little catnip helped and then she loved it. She would also nap on it when she was done playing.” — Bonnie M.

Aolani and her Kong Kickeroo Cuddler | Caitlin Anders

What Pets Loved: So Many Ways To Play! Thanks to the versatile design and the various textures of the KONG Kickeroo Cuddler, our cats found a whole bunch of ways to enjoy it — from wild “hunting” sessions to curling up with it in their beds at night. “Truman started kicking away as soon as I gave it to him, and I've been finding it in various places in my apartment since. He loves to bring it around with him and kick and cuddle intermittently as the mood strikes.” — Shayna P. “Sadie loved pouncing on this, and the crinkle really attracted her. It really sparked Sadie's interest, and she got some great play times out of it.” — Bonnie M. “Aolani loved rolling around on it and next to it.” — Caitlin A.

Sadie loves rolling around on her Kong Kickeroo. | Bonnie Mills

What Parents Loved: It’s High-Quality! Our pet parents said the KONG Kickeroo Cuddler proved to be pretty durable. They loved that it could hold up against some serious playtime, so their cats could get some major mileage out of it. “I love that the Kickeroo gives Truman an outlet to entertain himself. It's especially nice when I'm working to know he has a toy that will keep him happy without needing me to be involved.” — Shayna P. “The Kickeroo is well-made and didn't shed or fall apart after a lot of use. Parts of it got a little pulled in places, but not nearly as much as it could have. It seems to be a very durable toy and is probably great for cats who tend to destroy toys easily.” — Caitlin A. “This one was durable, no shedding of material or fluff even after several play sessions. It stood up to Sadie's claws/pounces.” — Bonnie M. The durability was especially impressive considering the price — our pet parents thought this cat toy was a total steal, since it only costs $6.97. Any Downsides? Our judges and their parents had a hard time finding any negatives — though one of our parents flagged that the KONG Kickeroo Cuddler might be a little too big for her cat. “It was a little too big for Aolani to hold comfortably. It's possible she may get used to it over time, but I haven't seen her hold onto it unless I've initiated it.” — Caitlin A. All three of our human testers said they would definitely continue using the KONG Kickeroo, and recommend it to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: It’s Great For Picky Players! Even though all three of our judges have different playtime preferences, they all enjoyed the KONG Kickeroo Cuddler. The size and shape are great for hunting, pouncing and even cuddling. Plus, it’s made with three different textures — including that enticing crinkling material — to keep your BFF thoroughly entertained. Not to mention, you really can’t argue with that price tag.

