We Found A Ball That’s Actually A Match For Heavy Chewers Finally!!! 💪

Amazon KONG Extreme Ball Why We Love It: This dog toy can withstand some of the heaviest chewers. It can even hold up against multiple dogs at once, which is super impressive. From Amazon for $9.99+

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Chewing toys until they’re shreds of their former selves might be your dog’s favorite game. It can be pretty adorable how proud he is of himself anytime he successfully destroys something, but it can be pretty frustrating for you when you have to replace his toys all the time. That’s where the KONG Extreme Ball comes in. We decided to test it out on some of our toughest chewers to see if it’s really built to last. The verdict? Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval. What Is The KONG Extreme Ball? The KONG Extreme Ball is a dog toy that’s designed specifically to withstand heavy chewing. While lots of toys make that claim (and not all of them hold up), the rubber material on the KONG Extreme Ball is formulated to be incredibly durable and even puncture-resistant, so it’s supposed to hold up even against bigger breeds and chewers with strong jaws and sharp teeth. It’s available in two sizes, made for dogs up to 65 pounds. The Judges We picked three Dodo dogs who love to chew to give the KONG Extreme Ball a thorough test.

Ricki Lake “ She's a bit hard to impress with toys. She likes to chew and to chase, and she loves toys with squeakers; however, she goes through them so fast that we don't give her too many of those. Ricki chews through EVERYTHING!” — her mom, Shuhan Hu

Lenny “ Lenny loves to chew and gets bored easily. He loves his regular cone KONG, so I wanted to see if he would like/be satisfied by other products in the line.” — his mom, Jocelyn Throop

Katie “Katie LOVES toys. She loves to fetch and especially loves anything that can go in the water. She loves to chew her toys, but never destroys them.” — her mom, Emily Feld

So … Did It Hold Up Against Heavy Chewing? Our dog and human judges noticed right away that the KONG Extreme Ball is sturdy enough to withstand the types of pups who destroy everything. “The Extreme Ball is dense, and for a heavy chewer would take some effort to destroy.” — Jocelyn T. Even our toughest chewer was no match for this toy. “ The Extreme Ball is great since Ricki can't seem to chew through it — tennis balls don't usually last very long. The Extreme Ball has proven to be puncture-resistant!” — Shuhan H.

Ricki and her Kong Extreme Ball | Shuhan Hu

What Pets Loved: It’s Fun To Play With! Our judges loved chasing around the KONG Extreme Ball — and it worked perfectly for fetch. “We use the Extreme Ball when we play catch. After an initial hesitation with the Extreme Ball, she loves fetching with it now!” — Shuhan H. “Katie loved it right away and chased it around the house. It made her happy to play with!” — Emily F.

Lenny carrying around his Kong Extreme Ball | Jocelyn Throop

What Parents Loved: It’s Super Durable! Our pet parents were thrilled about how well the KONG Extreme Ball held up against even the heaviest chewing and a lot of intense activity. “It's great because it's so durable that it works well at the park with other dogs chasing and biting it.” — Emily F. “In terms of durability, I think it's great.” — Shuhan H. Any Downsides? While the KONG Extreme Ball is super durable, the material does make it less bouncy than less chew-resistant options. While our judges were OK with the trade-off, they did wish there was a way to have the best of both worlds. “I find that it's not that bouncy. It's less bouncy than a tennis ball.” — Shuhan H. “Lack of the bounce factor and weight (too heavy for Lenny’s size) was the issue.” — Jocelyn T. Since we tested the smaller Extreme Ball on a variety of pups, some parents noted how important it is to get the right size for your dog. “The Extreme Ball could be just a bit bigger. I find myself worrying that Ricki could choke on it.” — Shuhan H. On the other hand, Lenny, one of our smaller pups, also lost interest more quickly than he has with other toys, so our parents would love to see a wider range of sizes. Currently, the KONG Extreme Ball is available in two different sizes — the smaller one costs $9.99 and the larger one goes for $13.99 — so make sure you double-check the dimensions before you buy. And while the black color makes the ball look pretty extreme, one of our pet parents also wished it came in more than one color. “I always like bright colors for Katie’s balls so we can easily find them at the park.” — Emily F. Despite any drawbacks, though, all three of our human testers said they’d recommend the KONG Extreme Ball to other pet parents based on its durability and the fact it can actually hold up against heavy chewers. Our Takeaway: Heavy Chewers, Meet Your Match! The KONG Extreme Ball is so durable that it definitely impressed our judges (and their parents). It’s a little on the heavy side — which is probably why it doesn’t really bounce — but that’s because it’s made of material that’s designed first and foremost to withstand even the toughest chewers. It also costs less than $15, so it’s definitely cheaper in the long run than replacing $3 tennis balls every two weeks. If you’ve got a heavy chewer, give it a try!

The Dodo may receive complimentary samples to test in our Paw of Approval program, but all our opinions are 100 percent our own. We only publish endorsements of products we (and our dogs and cats) absolutely love! You can find out more about our testing process here. If you have a product you love that you want to share with other pet parents, send a tip to dodopaw@thedodo.com .