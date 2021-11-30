This Collar Let Us See Our Dogs At Night

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. If you love going for walks at night with your pup, you might worry about making sure your dog is visible to others (like cars and cyclists) on your evening strolls. That’s why we were so excited to try the Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar, because it promises to help make night walks safer by not only allowing you and your dog to be seen by oncoming traffic, but by allowing you both to see better, too. We were so happy to find out that it helped our dogs have much better experiences at night, and we’re giving it our official Paw of Approval. Keep reading to find out more about what we loved. What Is The Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar?

The Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar is a light-up dog collar that uses LED lights to help make sure your night walks are safer (and much more bright!). It comes with a USB rechargeable battery, a charging cord and a lifetime guarantee. How Does The Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar Work?

This collar helps illuminate your evening walks with LED lights that are placed inside the collar. Simply cut the collar to fit your individual dog (this collar fits dogs’ necks all the way up to 27.6 inches), reattach the rubber tube to the connector and you’ll be well on your way to glowing while you walk. This collar comes with three different light settings: Steady mode

Quick flash

Slow flash These different modes will allow you to be seen by other pedestrians and motorists, making your walk much safer and your dog easier to spot. You can switch between modes with a simple click of a button. This collar also has a handy USB rechargeable battery (cable included) that Illumiseen promises will last for multiple walks. You’ll get at least six hours of illumination per one-hour charge in one of the flashing modes and three hours in steady mode. Our reviewers

We picked four office pups who love going out on night walks to see if this collar really made their walks a better (and safer) experience.

Royce “Royce's favorite walking routes happen to be those without sidewalks present, so it's super important that he's visible if he decides to pull me that way at night.” — his person, Samantha Schwab

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries

Nico “I go upstate a lot on the weekends to visit my in-laws, and there are no lamp posts anywhere, so I thought Nico could use a bright collar so people can see him on our walks.” — his person, Vittoriana Camporeale

Lucy “I take Lucy on nightly walks, and now that it gets so dark earlier, walking her at 6 p.m. feels like I'm walking her at 11 p.m.! I thought a bright light-up collar would help me keep track of her and help me feel more secure.” — her person, Jane Yum

Lupe “I wanted to test this out because Lupe is an unpredictable puppy, and I worry about her taking off or getting loose at night.” — her person, Anna Perez

Does The Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar Work?

This collar definitely helps to make walking at night a better experience by allowing our pet parents to feel much safer. “I felt safer and more secure knowing that Lucy was super visible not only to me but to others as well on our nightly walks. I feel secure letting her off leash in dark areas when she's wearing the collar necklace since I can easily spot her.” — Jane Y. And not only that, but it also made our dogs look absolutely fabulous while being adjustable enough to fit all four of our different-sized testers.

Nico looking so cute in his Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar | Vittoriana Camporeale

“It looks so cute on him, and I love that we were able to cut it exactly to his size.” — Vittoriana C. What We Love About The Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar

It made walking at night feel more safe

With how dark some streets can get at night, evening walks can make you feel a little uneasy. This collar helped solve this. “I really liked it. Even walking him at home where there are more lights, it makes me feel safer taking Nico out at night.” — Vittoriana C. It helped our dogs see better, too!

Not only will you be able to see your pup better at night, but your dog will also be able to see her surroundings easier. “Lupe was very excited about this new necklace — I noticed she could see better and was ready to explore with a lit-up path ahead of her!” — Anna P.

Lupe in her Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar | Anna Perez

It’s very bright

This collar comes with three different light settings: steady, slow flash and quick flash, and they’re all bright enough to keep your dog seen (although most of our testers preferred keeping the collar on the steady mode for the majority of their walks). “The lights are super bright and make my pup look like a Christmas tree, so yes, I'd definitely say it does what was promised.” — Samantha S.

Royce in his Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar | Samantha Schwab

It helped other people see our dogs

Walking around at night can be scary when you aren’t sure if other people or motorists can see your pet. This collar helps that by making sure your dog is visible to others. “Sometimes you never know if a bike or car is coming and are not able to see your pet, so I will be using it even around city lights.” — Vittoriana C. The Downsides

The material seems a little flimsy

According to some testers, this collar didn’t look like it would last very long. “It's made with a thin rubber material that does make it flexible, but I think the product would be more durable if it were made with the same rope and protected plastic as the leash.” — Anna P. The instructions are a little vague

Since this collar comes as a “one-size-fits-most,” you have to adjust it to fit your own dog. While the directions do tell you to snip the collar, they don’t fully explain how to put it back together. “The biggest issue with this product was that the setup was a bit tricky.” — Jane Y. It doesn’t mean you can’t figure it out (because all of our testers did), but it might take some time out of your day in the beginning. “After reading the directions, I realized I had to snip the collar to the appropriate size, which I found super strange and definitely thought I'd electrocute myself. The directions were pretty vague and didn't really explain how to connect the cut wire back into the plug. I actually thought I broke it when I did it the first time because it wasn't turning on anymore. After some finagling, I figured out you had to put the wire into a small hole in the plug to get it to work.” — Samantha S. It might not work for chewers

If your dog tends to chew through her leashes and collars, this collar might not be for you. “With a dog who chews their collar periodically, I’m afraid of Lupe breaking the rubber seal and exposing herself to the inside of the collar with the LED light and substance.” — Anna P. Anna is able to make the collar work by only using it at night and in a very controlled setting, but this isn’t the type of collar you’d just put on your curious pup and leave unsupervised. Is The Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar Worth It?

When it comes to being able to have safer walks at night, we think this collar is worth the price. “I think the price point is right. It's bright and the charge seems to last quite a while, so I think the item will hold up.” — Jane Y.

Lucy in her Illumiseen LED Necklace Collar | Jane Yum