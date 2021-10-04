This CBD Balm Will Heal Your Pup’s Dry, Cracked Paws

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. You’ve probably heard stories about how CBD has worked wonders on other people’s pets, like magically mellowing anxious dogs or easing achy joints. And it turns out that CBD can be good for your pup’s skin, too. That’s why we couldn’t wait to try out the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD on our dogs’ irritated paw pads. Well, the results are in, and our pups’ paws are super soft and healthy now! That’s why we’re giving the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm our Paw of Approval. Keep reading to find out what else we loved. What Is Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm With CBD?

The Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm is an oil-based formula designed to moisturize and soothe your dog’s dry and irritated skin, especially on his paw pads and nose. It’s full of high-quality, all-natural and nontoxic ingredients that specifically have moisturizing purposes, including: Organic coconut oil

Sunflower oil

Sweet almond oil

Jojoba oil

Vitamin E oil

Cocoa butter This balm is also formulated with hemp oil that contains naturally occurring CBD, which is supposed to promote healthy skin, calm stressed out pups and ease occasional aches. The Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD is supposed to provide relief for things like: Dry, itchy skin

Rashes

Minor cuts

Hyperkeratosis — aka a condition where your dog has too much keratin, resulting in spots of extra-thick skin that can be hard and painful

Protection from harsh elements, like burning-hot sidewalks or icy streets According to the company, you should apply the balm the same way you would deodorant or lip balm — straight from the tube it comes in —and gently massage it into your dog’s irritated skin in order to get the best results. The Judges

We picked three Dodo dogs whose paws could use a little extra love to give the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD a try.

Hank “Hank has red, itchy paws and chews them. We are constantly wiping them with a damp cloth to remove allergens that aggravate his skin.” — his mom, Danielle Van Cleave

Levi “His paws tend to dry out, so I'm always looking for remedies. He also needed stitches about a month ago, and I've been interested in a balm to put on the healing spot for his skin.” — his mom, Sam Negrin

Presley “Presley's paws started to crack and get really dry once summer started.” — her mom, Lauren Pardee

So … Did It Soothe Our Dogs’ Skin?

After using the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD, two of our three judges noticed major improvements in their dry, cracked paws. “Levi’s paws seem to be extremely soft, and he hasn't been going after them to lick as much. I think the inclusion of CBD did provide some relief after a long day of playing.” — Sam N. “I've noticed Presley's paws seem healthier and happier since using this product. They’re getting less dry and gray over time. Now, they're a darker, more moisturized color. This product is definitely one you'd want to use consistently in order to see long-term results.” — Lauren P.

Presley and his Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm | Lauren Pardee

What Pets Loved: It’s Safe To Eat!

Naturally, all our dogs wanted to do was lick the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm off their paws as soon as we applied it. Luckily, the ingredients are nontoxic, so if your dog does start licking at the balm, you don’t have to stress. “Levi likes his spa pampering in the evening. He didn't mind this balm at all; however, he did want to immediately lick it off. I'm really happy it's safe for that or else I'd have an issue!” — Sam N. “After applying the balm, Presley gave herself several sniffs and attempted some licks (which we tried to deter her from doing), but soon enough, she was back to playing as if nothing happened.” — Lauren P.

Levi loves to lick the (nontoxic) balm. | Sam Negrin

What Parents Loved: You Get A Lot In One Container!

Sometimes you shell out a bunch of money on skin care products — for you or your pup — just to get the tiniest tube in the world. But the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD comes in a decent-sized tube, so it should last quite some time. “There's a lot of product for one tube. It will last a while even when used daily. I feel like it'll last a few months for sure.” — Sam N. “This balm will go the distance, meaning there is plenty of product per container, so I won't have to constantly re-order.” — Lauren P. Our pet parents also loved that this balm is oil based instead of wax based because it’s easy to apply. Plus, you can’t beat that it has such an impressive list of natural, high-quality ingredients. “I love the consistency of this product because it's thick enough to keep shape in the container but also has an oil-like formula, which helps it spread easily when I massaged it into his paws.” — Sam N.

You get a lot of balm in one tube. | Danielle Van Cleave

Any Downsides?

One of our pet parents had a tough time getting the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm in all the nooks and crannies of her dog’s paws, which he really didn’t love. “It was hard to apply to Hank’s paws because the stick didn't get in between Hank’s toes. I don't think he liked it because he hopped around like there was something stuck to his feet.” — Danielle V. Since Hank didn’t like having the balm on his feet at all, his mom wasn’t able to test it very much. So she didn’t notice a huge improvement in her dog’s paws. Aside from that, one of our pet parents wasn’t too fond of the smell. “I don't love the smell of this item, but the scent does die off pretty quickly.” — Sam N. However, our third human tester thought it smelled great, so that’ll probably just come down to your personal preference. And while the oil-based formula made the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm easy to apply and was significantly less waxy than a wax-based formula, the balm still tracked through the house a little bit. “We also didn’t love that it left a gooey residue on our wood floors. Because of the oil and moisturizers in it, it leaves residue anywhere your dog walks. It didn't seem to rub in well.” — Danielle V. “When I apply this balm to Presley's paws, I do get worried about her tracking it around the apartment (especially on my couch).” — Lauren P. The Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm costs $29.95, which is a little on the expensive side, so our pet parents were torn about the cost. But you get a good amount in each container, it’s full of high-quality ingredients and it creates real results, so the price is actually worth it. And with our exclusive code DODO15, you’ll get 15% off your order. So, despite a few complaints, all of our human testers would recommend the Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: Great Relief For Dry, Cracked Paws!

The Honest Paws Relief Pet Balm with CBD took our dogs’ paws from itchy and irritated to soft and supple. We could see and feel a huge difference and love that we don’t have to worry when our pups try to lick it off, since the ingredients are nontoxic. It might be a little pricey, but the cost is pretty on par with other pet supplements, and you get a decent amount of balm in one container. Plus, you can save 15% with our exclusive code DODO15.