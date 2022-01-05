This Dog Food Gave Us Healthy Meals In Minutes
Plus, we love the ingredients! 😍
Why We Loved It:
If you’re always on the hunt for high-quality food that your dog will love, then you’ve probably come across the phenomenon of dehydrated dog food. It uses minimal processing, which is supposed to help preserve the nutritional value of raw ingredients, making it a healthy and convenient option for pet parents looking to move past traditional kibble.
That’s why we were so excited to try The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs, because the company promises to use only ingredients you can find in your own kitchen, gently dehydrated and packaged up into a convenient bag!
We were happy to find out that it made our dogs obsessed with mealtime and they even gained some energy after eating the food, so we’re giving it our official Paw of Approval.
Keep reading to find out more about what we loved.
What Is The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs?
This dog food is a whole grain recipe made with real, whole-food ingredients that are gently dehydrated to maintain nutrients and taste.
According to The Honest Kitchen, in order for their food to meet their human-grade standard, they use the same whole foods you’d recognize in your own kitchen in their dog food and make their recipes in a human food facility.
All you have to do is add warm water and wait three minutes for a tasty, homemade meal that your dog will love!
Some of the different recipes you can choose from for your pup include:
- Whole Grain Beef
- Grain-Free Beef
- Whole Grain Chicken
- Grain-Free Chicken
- Fish & Oat
- Gourmet Grains Turkey & Fish (which was the one our testers tried!)
- More recipes can be found here.
To give you an idea of the ingredients used, here are the ones for the turkey and fish recipe that we tried:
INGREDIENTS FOR TURKEY & FISH RECIPE
Dehydrated turkey, organic barley, organic oats, organic flaxseed, dehydrated eggs, dehydrated carrots, dehydrated white fish, dried organic coconut, dehydrated pumpkin, organic quinoa, dehydrated turkey bone broth, dried parsley, dehydrated broccoli, dehydrated kale, dried apples, turmeric, minerals [tricalcium phosphate, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, choline chloride, zinc amino acid chelate, iron amino acid chelate, potassium iodide, copper amino acid chelate, sodium selenite], taurine, vitamins [vitamin E supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), calcium pantothenate (vitamin B5), riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin D3 supplement], fish oil (a natural source of DHA and EPA).
Our reviewers
We picked three Dodo pups whose parents wanted to try some fresh, healthy food with ingredients they could actually pronounce.
Does The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs Work?
When it comes to our dogs loving mealtime, this food definitely delivers on taste. But not just that — this food also seems to be helping to boost our pups’ energy, too!
“I've noticed an energy spike with her, and she also seems more focused.” — Anna P.
What We Love About The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs
It’s easy to prepare
All you have to do is scoop out the amount your pup needs, add some water and give it a few minutes to do its magic!
“Meals ready in a matter of minutes is excellent.” — Alexis P.
It’s very yummy
This food isn’t just convenient for parents. Our dogs were obsessed with the taste.
"Lupe LOVES this food. I think this is her favorite food product that we've tried so far.” — Anna P.
And Lupe wasn’t the only one who couldn’t wait for mealtime. Sasha was also a huge fan of her new food.
“Our dog got very excited and started chowing down. She didn't need warm-up time with it. She loved the food and licked the bowl!” — Spencer F.
It’s boosting our dogs’ energy
The all-natural, whole-food diet seems to be giving our dogs a shot of energy.
“She has been digesting this food very well and seems to be feeling great. She's been much more playful and engaged with some of her toys than usual.” — Anna P.
It doesn’t have a funky smell
Unlike some other dog foods, this one doesn’t smell too bad at all, which is nice since you’ll be standing over it when you prepare it for your pup.
“The dehydrated food is easy to serve and doesn't smell unpleasant like dog foods can.” — Spencer F.
It’s easy to store
Since this food comes in one resealable pouch, it’s easy for you to store without it taking up too much space.
“I liked that the food is dehydrated and can be stored in cupboards.” — Alexis P.
The Downsides
It’s a little pricey
If you’re used to a more budget-friendly meal option for your pup, the price might feel a little steep to you.
“Ordering [this] food will increase my food budget. However, it's worth it as long as Root is happy and healthy.” — Alexis P.
It might increase your dog's poop frequency
Having a healthy gut tends to mean your pup will always have healthy poops — which might include a few more than usual.
“Her bowel movements were healthy, but seemed to increase in quantity during the trial.” — Spencer F.
It can get messy
Since you’ll be adding water to the bowl and mixing it up to create a wet food, it might get a little messy (especially if your pup’s already a ferocious eater).
“The only con I would mention is that it can get slightly messy, which I've tried to minimize by using a thicker consistency and adding less water. It gets in her beard when she eats and can get all over her face, but adding less water has made this more manageable.” — Anna P.
Is The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs Worth It?
When it comes to being a clean, healthy food that our dogs love (with ingredients that we love), we think it’s worth the price.
“It is very affordable, especially compared to other clean dog foods out there that can be well over $150+ a month for a small dog.” — Anna P.
“I will continue to use this food for Root because he really likes eating it. I also like knowing all the ingredients used in the recipe.” — Alexis P.
Get The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs from The Honest Kitchen for $22.99
FAQ
How do I use this food?
You can use this food in two ways: as an entire meal or as a topper on your dog’s current kibble.
To serve it as a topper, you would use half a serving of The Honest Kitchen food and half a serving of your dog's current food.
How much should I feed my dog?
There’s a feeding guide on the package that breaks down how much you’d feed your pup based on a two factors:
- Weight
- Activity level
How much food comes in a package?
There are different sizes of packages, including 2-, 4-, 7- and 10-pound boxes as well as a 1.75-ounce cup option (this pack comes with 12 cups).
One benefit of feeding your pup dehydrated food is that you actually get more food than you initially think.
According to The Honest Kitchen, gentle dehydration not only retains more nutrients, but it's highly concentrated as well. So simply adding a little water gets you four-times a box's weight in meals (1 pound of mix = 4 pounds of fresh food).
