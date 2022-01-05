This Dog Food Gave Us Healthy Meals In Minutes

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. If you’re always on the hunt for high-quality food that your dog will love, then you’ve probably come across the phenomenon of dehydrated dog food. It uses minimal processing, which is supposed to help preserve the nutritional value of raw ingredients, making it a healthy and convenient option for pet parents looking to move past traditional kibble. That’s why we were so excited to try The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs, because the company promises to use only ingredients you can find in your own kitchen, gently dehydrated and packaged up into a convenient bag! We were happy to find out that it made our dogs obsessed with mealtime and they even gained some energy after eating the food, so we’re giving it our official Paw of Approval. Keep reading to find out more about what we loved. What Is The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs? This dog food is a whole grain recipe made with real, whole-food ingredients that are gently dehydrated to maintain nutrients and taste. According to The Honest Kitchen, in order for their food to meet their human-grade standard, they use the same whole foods you’d recognize in your own kitchen in their dog food and make their recipes in a human food facility. All you have to do is add warm water and wait three minutes for a tasty, homemade meal that your dog will love! Some of the different recipes you can choose from for your pup include: Whole Grain Beef

Grain-Free Beef

Whole Grain Chicken

Grain-Free Chicken

Fish & Oat

Gourmet Grains Turkey & Fish (which was the one our testers tried!)

More recipes can be found here. To give you an idea of the ingredients used, here are the ones for the turkey and fish recipe that we tried: INGREDIENTS FOR TURKEY & FISH RECIPE Dehydrated turkey, organic barley, organic oats, organic flaxseed, dehydrated eggs, dehydrated carrots, dehydrated white fish, dried organic coconut, dehydrated pumpkin, organic quinoa, dehydrated turkey bone broth, dried parsley, dehydrated broccoli, dehydrated kale, dried apples, turmeric, minerals [tricalcium phosphate, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, choline chloride, zinc amino acid chelate, iron amino acid chelate, potassium iodide, copper amino acid chelate, sodium selenite], taurine, vitamins [vitamin E supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), calcium pantothenate (vitamin B5), riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin D3 supplement], fish oil (a natural source of DHA and EPA). Our reviewers We picked three Dodo pups whose parents wanted to try some fresh, healthy food with ingredients they could actually pronounce.

Root “I tried this product out because Root wasn't interested in his food after several months on Blue Buffalo Chicken Recipe.” — his person, Alexis Perrin

Sasha “We always like looking for new foods for Sasha. She is always excited to try something new, and we like to spoil her.” — her person, Spencer Fiock

Lupe “I've had mixed feelings about using kibble and have read a lot about the benefits of feeding dogs homemade or real food as an alternative. I was excited to test this out as an alternative option, especially since many of the real food solutions are expensive and need to be refrigerated. This seems like an easier solution that provides equal health benefits.— her person, Anna Perez

Does The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs Work? When it comes to our dogs loving mealtime, this food definitely delivers on taste. But not just that — this food also seems to be helping to boost our pups’ energy, too! “I've noticed an energy spike with her, and she also seems more focused.” — Anna P.

Lupe is so excited to try The Honest Kitchen Dog Food. | Anna Perez

What We Love About The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs It’s easy to prepare All you have to do is scoop out the amount your pup needs, add some water and give it a few minutes to do its magic! “Meals ready in a matter of minutes is excellent.” — Alexis P. It’s very yummy This food isn’t just convenient for parents. Our dogs were obsessed with the taste. "Lupe LOVES this food. I think this is her favorite food product that we've tried so far.” — Anna P. And Lupe wasn’t the only one who couldn’t wait for mealtime. Sasha was also a huge fan of her new food. “Our dog got very excited and started chowing down. She didn't need warm-up time with it. She loved the food and licked the bowl!” — Spencer F.

Sasha enjoying The Honest Kitchen | Spencer Fiock

It’s boosting our dogs’ energy The all-natural, whole-food diet seems to be giving our dogs a shot of energy. “She has been digesting this food very well and seems to be feeling great. She's been much more playful and engaged with some of her toys than usual.” — Anna P. It doesn’t have a funky smell Unlike some other dog foods, this one doesn’t smell too bad at all, which is nice since you’ll be standing over it when you prepare it for your pup. “The dehydrated food is easy to serve and doesn't smell unpleasant like dog foods can.” — Spencer F. It’s easy to store Since this food comes in one resealable pouch, it’s easy for you to store without it taking up too much space. “I liked that the food is dehydrated and can be stored in cupboards.” — Alexis P.

Lupe’s The Honest Kitchen Dog Food in a convenient pouch | Anna Perez

The Downsides It’s a little pricey If you’re used to a more budget-friendly meal option for your pup, the price might feel a little steep to you. “Ordering [this] food will increase my food budget. However, it's worth it as long as Root is happy and healthy.” — Alexis P. It might increase your dog's poop frequency Having a healthy gut tends to mean your pup will always have healthy poops — which might include a few more than usual. “Her bowel movements were healthy, but seemed to increase in quantity during the trial.” — Spencer F. It can get messy Since you’ll be adding water to the bowl and mixing it up to create a wet food, it might get a little messy (especially if your pup’s already a ferocious eater). “The only con I would mention is that it can get slightly messy, which I've tried to minimize by using a thicker consistency and adding less water. It gets in her beard when she eats and can get all over her face, but adding less water has made this more manageable.” — Anna P. Is The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Food For Dogs Worth It? When it comes to being a clean, healthy food that our dogs love (with ingredients that we love), we think it’s worth the price. “It is very affordable, especially compared to other clean dog foods out there that can be well over $150+ a month for a small dog.” — Anna P.

Root and The Honest Kitchen Dog Food | Alexis Perrin