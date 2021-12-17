This Bone Broth For Dogs Is So Good You Could Eat It Yourself

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Getting picky pups excited about mealtime can be such a struggle. Sometimes that means adding tasty toppers to their kibble. That’s why we couldn’t wait to try out The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth. It’s a powdered broth mix that’s actually good for your BFF since it’s full of protein and other high-quality ingredients. We awarded it our Paw of Approval because it made our dogs super excited to eat their food when we added it to their meals. Read on to find out all the other things we loved. What Is The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth?

The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth is a dehydrated supplement that becomes bone broth when you add warm water. You can give this broth to your dog on its own or pour it over his food for extra moisture and flavor. It’s designed to give your pup an extra protein boost, and it’s made for dogs of all life stages, from puppies to seniors. The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth is available in two flavors: beef and turkey. What Are The Benefits Of The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth?

The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth can benefit your dog by providing an extra serving of protein, and it also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients. And because it’s human grade, you know you’re giving your pup a high-quality treat. The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth doesn’t have any feed-grade byproducts or artificial ingredients. Plus, it’s GMO-free and doesn’t contain corn, wheat or soy. What’s In The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth? Beef flavor

Dehydrated beef broth, dehydrated beef, dehydrated pumpkin, dried parsley, turmeric Turkey flavor

Dehydrated turkey broth, dehydrated turkey, dehydrated pumpkin, dried parsley, turmeric Our Reviewers

We picked a few picky Dodo dogs to see if The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth made them more excited for mealtime.

Siggy “Being picky with kibble, we always try to keep Siggy interested. Our dog is pretty good with feeding and will let us know if the food isn't ‘good enough.”" — his person, Spencer Fiock

Lincoln “Lincoln is pretty picky when it comes to his meals. Sometimes doesn't even tackle his breakfast until midday.” — his person, Victoria Barrios

Nala “Nala loves chicken and beef foods. She is always super eager to eat breakfast and dinner.” — her person, Sydney Yu

Do Our Dogs Like The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth?

Our pet parents were thrilled to see that their picky pups were instantly obsessed with The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth. “Siggy is usually blasé about meals, but the first morning we tried it, he dashed straight to the bowl and scarfed everything down. He even licked the bowl clean!” — Spencer F. It made our dogs much more interested in meals than they had ever been before. “Lincoln’s been devouring it since the beginning. He can ignore breakfast most days, but with this, he's all over it. He's regularly eating his breakfast in the morning.” — Victoria B.

Lincoln loves when his food is mixed with The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth. | Victoria Barrios

What We Love

There are so many things we love about The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth. It’s full of quality ingredients

Our pet parents were excited to give their pets a supplement that’s made with healthy ingredients that even they could eat themselves. “The ingredients are high quality and human grade, without GMO products. It has added nutrients like tumeric, other than beef.” — Sydney Y. It helps with hydration

Adding this broth into your pet’s diet, either on its own or mixed in with meals, boosts his hydration by increasing his water intake. “​​We already do a splash of water in Lincoln's food, so we pretty much replaced that with about a half tablespoon mix of the bone broth and water.” — Victoria B.

Our dogs are also hydrating as they’re eating. | Spencer Fiock

It’s so easy to make

Turning The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth from a dehydrated powder to a yummy broth is as easy as adding warm water. “It's super easy to mix in.” — Sydney Y. “I like that it's a powder form that just needs water. If this was a liquid pouch, I feel as though it wouldn't last as long and would be a mess.” — Victoria B. It actually smells good

Since The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth is made with human-grade ingredients, it doesn’t smell off-putting the way a lot of dog food, treats or supplements can. “It doesn't smell like dog food or even beef. The smell is pleasing.” — Spencer F. In fact, one of our testers noticed it smells like something a person would eat. “​​I think Lincoln thinks it's practically a human food since it smells exactly like beef soup, like something we would have on the dinner table.” — Victoria B. The packaging is so convenient

Since it’s packaged as a dry broth mix instead of a pre-mixed liquid, storing The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth is such a breeze. It’s so easy that it’s actually way more convenient than competitor products like Primal Frozen Beef Bone Broth and Stella and Chewy’s bone broth. “It's easy to store and easy to dispense using a tablespoon! We have used the Primal Frozen Beef Bone Broth before. This product is better as it's easier to store. The Primal requires freezer space and thawing.” — Spencer F. “I tried Stella and Chewy's bone broth, which does not compare as that is more of a liquid form and needs to be refrigerated. I like how The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth is more convenient in a powder form.” — Sydney Y. Our pet parents also love the portable container the dry broth comes in. “It's pretty compact as well, so when we've gone over friends' houses, I've been able to easily bring it along to add to the meal while we're there.” — Victoria B. “I liked that it was in a powder form, which is easy to transport whenever I need to feed Nala outside of home.” — Sydney Y.

The container is super convenient. | Sydney Yu

The Downsides

There are still some downsides to The Honest kitchen Bone Broth. The cost can add up for bigger dogs

If you do end up giving bigger dogs more of The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth, you could go through a container pretty fast. “Considering the large dogs that we own, it's a little expensive — 3.6 ounces went quickly, and $10 a week per dog would be hard to justify.” — Spencer F. Despite this concern, our entire judging panel plans to keep using The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth and would recommend it to other pet parents. Is The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth Worth It?

The fact that The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth can get even the pickiest dogs excited to eat their food is pretty amazing. We love seeing our pets happy, healthy and well-fed. And because this broth’s made with high-quality, human-grade ingredients, we know we’re giving our pups the best protein boost possible.