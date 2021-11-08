This Pet Brush Is The Easiest Thing To Clean Ever

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Brushing your pet is always a whole ordeal. Getting him to sit still enough is one thing, but cleaning the brush after always feels like a massive hassle — and sometimes you even end up poking or scratching your fingers in the process. That’s why we couldn’t wait to try out the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, since the bristles retract, so all you have to do is sweep the leftover hair away. It turns out the self-cleaning feature worked like a charm, which is why we’re thrilled to award it our official Paw of Approval. Keep reading to find out what else we love about this brush. What Is The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush?

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a pet brush with fine, retractable bristles that target tangles, knots and dirt and make cleanup super easy afterward. Retracting the bristles also helps keep them from getting broken or bent since they’re essentially being stored away when you aren’t using them. The handle of the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush provides a comfortable grip, so you won’t slip while you’re brushing your BFF. And according to the company, this brush will massage your pet, increasing blood circulation and improving his coat health. How Does The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Work?

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is super easy to use. Before you go to brush your pet, make sure the bristles are out — and if they aren’t, just press the button on the handle to extend them. From there, you just use the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush to brush your pet normally. You don’t have to touch the button again until you’re finished brushing your pet — pressing the button again will retract the bristles. Once the bristles are retracted, you can just slide your pet’s loose fur right off the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush. Our Reviewers

We picked six Dodo pets who shed a ton to put the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush to the ultimate test.

Sloth and Fox “Even though my cats are American short hairs, they shed on absolutely everything I own. On top of the shedding, their fur is collectively white, grey and orange, so it's highly visible.” — their person, Rachel Meirson

Splenda “Splenda sheds a lot, so there's always hair everywhere in the apartment. Brushing her can be messy.” — her person, Matthew Kelly

Mia “Mia has a lot of fluffy hair, and lately I feel like she's been shedding a bit more than normal. Whenever I brush Mia, I remove a good amount of her coat hair, and I'm not a fan of having to pull it all out of whichever brush or comb I'm using.” — her person, Eileen Cofre

Darcy “Darcy sheds a ton. My clothes and furniture are covered by her fur, which makes my allergies worse.” — her person, Lily Feinn

Mowgli “Mowgli's hard-to-reach bathing areas are getting a little tangled and dandruffy. He's a very clean boy, but he's large, so he needs extra help.” — his person, Julia Velarde

Does The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Work?

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush worked really well in so many ways. It actually brushed out our pets’ coats in a way that tackled stubborn tangles and made their fur noticeably soft and smooth. “I INSTANTLY noticed a difference in Mowgli's coat after using this slicker brush just once. His fur is shinier, less dandruffy and totally clumpless. I can also tell he felt lighter after. Mowgli looks amazing, and one of my friends commented on his fur.” — Julia V. Our testers noticed that, in addition to detangling, the slicker brush also got rid of dirt and other things stuck in their fur. “This brush allowed me to quickly brush Mia and remove any grass and backyard bits from her coat.” — Eileen C.

Mia getting brushed with her Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush | Eileen Cofre

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush even seems to be more effective than the other brushes our pet parents had been using. “I think this brush may have combed more hair off of Splenda than our usual brush.” — Matthew K. The Hertzko brush’s self-cleaning feature was also incredibly effective and made tossing that loose fur hassle-free. “Once I retracted the bristles, the fur came off in a nice and tidy little square that was easy to dispose of. I absolutely loved how easy it was to clean the brush.” — Rachel M. “I love not having to pull all of Mia's hair out of the brush. When I finish using the brush, I am able to just click the button, retract the wire part and remove all the hair.” — Eileen C.

Our cats’ hair came out of the brush in neat clumps. | Rachel Meirson

What We Love

There were a few things we really loved about the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush. The retractable bristles

Our favorite feature of the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush was those retractable bristles. They took convenience, cleaning and storage to a whole new level. “​​I loved the retractable metal bristles and how easy it was to clean and store the brush. Other brushes I've had have become damaged in storage, but because these bristles retract, they don't get stuck on anything.” — Rachel M. The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush’s retractable bristles also made it so our pet parents weren’t scratching, pinching or poking their fingers while removing their BFFs’ hair. “I can get all of Darcy's fur out of it without stabbing my fingers, and the brush shields the bristles when not in use.” — Lily F.

The bristles made cleanup effortless. | Matthew Kelly

It’s durable

Our pet parents loved that this slicker brush seems like it’s durable enough to stand the test of time. “The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a very sturdy brush. The handle is rubber and the rest is plastic. The bristles are strong even though they’re very fine.” — Julia V. Our picky cats actually enjoyed being brushed

Let’s face it, pets (cats) don’t love being brushed. So while it’s not guaranteed that your pet will suddenly love being brushed when you use the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, we did notice that a couple of our cats really seemed to enjoy it. “Sloth got the more thorough brushing out of the two and wound up purring and drooling all over the brush. When I was able to brush him, Fox LOVED the metal bristles.” — Rachel M. Not all of our pets seemed as soothed as these two, but for the most part, they did get used to the fine bristles pretty quickly. “I could tell Mia wasn't used to the type of bristles this brush uses. The first time I started brushing her coat, she turned her head back to look at what I was doing and fidgeted around a bit. As I used the brush more, I think she became more used to it and stood there while I brushed her.” — Eileen C. “Mowgli wagged his tail and seemed a tiny bit overwhelmed because it is a pretty intensive grooming session, but he never tried to leave, and at the end would seem pleased.” — Julia V.

Most of our pets didn’t seem too bothered being brushed. | Julia Velarde

The Downsides

That being said, the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush isn’t without its downsides. It can get stuck in your pet’s fur

Depending on the thickness, length and texture of your pet's fur, the fine bristles on the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush might snag a bit. “Darcy didn't like how the brush got caught in her fur. It takes a while to detangle knots with this brush. I think this brush is more for the owner's convenience than the dog's enjoyment.” — Lily F. “It easily gets stuck if you don't have a good flow going, so you have to be more methodical when using it. But the payoff is worth it.” — Julia V.

Darcy didn’t love when the bristles got snagged on her fur. | Lily Feinn

It might be a little too big

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is 10 inches long and about 6 inches wide, so it’s a little on the big side when it comes to pet brushes. “This brush is quite large and seems to be more so designed for dogs. A smaller version would be better for cats.” — Rachel M. A few of our dog parents also felt the brush was a bit on the bulky side. “The brush is pretty large. We travel frequently and are always looking for products that we can travel with, and I wouldn't want to pack this for trips.” — Matthew K. “​​The brush was a bit heavier than I expected, and the retracting button wasn't that easy to press in.” — Eileen C. It’s on the pricey side

The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush costs $15.99, and our pet parents were a little torn about the price. It’s definitely more than a typical brush, but since it’s so easy to use and cleaning it is super convenient, the steeper price tag is actually pretty fair. Despite these downsides, four of our five human testers would continue using the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush and even recommend it to other pet parents. Is The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Worth It?

Thanks to the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, cleaning out your pet’s fur after a grooming session has never been easier. Retracting the bristles will also make them last longer, since storing them away protects them from getting damaged or bent out of shape. And, while being brushed might not ever be your pet’s favorite activity, some of our BFFs really enjoyed getting groomed with the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush.