This Brush Will Actually Get Rid Of All That Dog Hair

If you spend hours on end trying to detangle your pup's matted fur — or if you keep a lint roller in your bag at all times — you might be on the hunt for a brush or a deshedding tool that actually works. But what if we told you that you could get both of those needs met in just one powerful product? Say what?!That's why we were so excited to try the Hertzko 2-in-1 Comb and Deshedding Tool, because it promises to deshed, detangle and massage your dog all in one shot. It earned our official Paw of Approval not only because of how awesome it worked, but also because of how much our dogs actually loved getting brushed. Keep reading to find out more about what we loved. What Is The Hertzko 2-in-1 Comb And Deshedding Tool?

The Hertzko 2-in-1 Comb and Deshedding Tool is a grooming tool that works both as a brush and a deshedder. It also claims to gently massage your dog's skin while she’s getting brushed, resulting in a healthy and shiny-looking coat — and maybe a smiling pup. This means that you don’t have to go out and buy two different products to help keep your pup’s coat as healthy and knot-free as possible (or your clothes a little less furry). How Does The Hertzko Comb Work?

If you have a long-haired dog who tends to get knots or mats, this coarse comb is built just for getting rid of them. It works to detangle hair and remove mats, all while making sure she remains unbothered by the whole experience. It has sharp but safe edges that work to cut through even the nastiest mats and tangles while protecting her skin from getting nicked. How Does A Deshedding Tool Work?

Deshedding tools are built to grab all that undercoat fur that your pup has hiding in her coat. The Hertzko deshedding tool gently removes this loose hair so you can spend more time snuggling up with your pup and less time using a lint roller on your couch. Our reviewers

We picked three office pups, who all have different needs for their coats, to see if this brush would make brushing them any easier.

Splenda “I would love to find ways to be proactive about Splenda's shedding.” — her person, Matthew Kelly

Darcy “Darcy doesn't like being brushed (the one thing that helps with shedding), so any product that could give her a better experience is great in my book!” — her person, Lily Feinn

Mia Mia is a very fluffy pup and gets knots and tangles in her hair quite often. I wanted to see if this product made brushing Mia easier.” — her person, Eileen Cofre

Does The Hertzko 2-in-1 Comb And Deshedding Tool Work?

When it comes to deshedding and detangling? This tool definitely does the job.

Darcy showing off her freshly deshedded fur | Lily Feinn

“This tool helped remove a lot of hair from Mia's coat that she would otherwise be shedding all around the house. It's a great grooming product that really worked to remove the loose hair from her undercoat and helped untangle her matted hair.” — Eileen C. And not only does this tool work its magic to get knots and hair gone, but it also makes our pups happier and more confident in their own skin. “Darcy's shedding was reduced, she was much happier and her coat looks healthier than ever!” — Lily F. What We Love About The Hertzko 2-in-1 Comb And Deshedding Tool

It doubled as massage therapy

Mia smiling big after being brushed | Eileen Cofre

Not all dogs love sitting down to be brushed, so having a product that our dogs all happily sat down for is a big deal. “I can tell when she dislikes something because she will usually move around and try to sneak away from me, but with this tool she just sat there and let me work my way through her hair.” — Eileen C. Because this brush also massages your pup to increase blood circulation and develop a super healthy coat, our dogs were even more obsessed. “Darcy loved the way this brush didn't get stuck in tangles, and really enjoyed the massage from the combing side.” — Lily F. The flexible neck makes brushing even easier

This brush is literally built to adapt to every individual pup. The flexible neck gently contours to your own pup's body shape, helping to make sure there isn’t too much pressure in one place. This allows for super comfortable deshedding sessions. “I liked the pivoting handle that moved with her body shape, and the comb part wasn't sharp or unpleasant on her skin.” — Lily F. It works on smaller knots, too

Darcy showing off her freshly deshedded fur | Lily Feinn

While some brushes can only start working on mats and knots once they’re of a certain size, this tool can work its magic even on the smaller ones. “Using the brush made it easier to detangle the small knots from Mia's curly areas before they become too tight to unwind.” — Eileen C. It’s durable

Not built for the weak, this brush holds up to even the tightest knots. “The brush seems like it's made out of durable material. It's comfortable to hold while I'm brushing around Mia's head, chest and tail. The wide-tooth part of the comb, which I probably used more often, works its way smoothly through hair.” — Eileen C. It leaves our dogs’ coats looking healthy

The comb side of this tool gives your pup a massage, which helps to get her blood circulating and leaves her coat looking shiny. “This brush smoothly untangles knots. It really helps with her shedding and leaves her coat looking beautiful and healthy.” — Lily F. The Downsides

It might be too big for smaller dogs One of our judges did cite that the brush was a bit heavy and large for his sweet little Splenda. He noticed when comparing it to a smaller brush he was previously using but he does think having a smaller brush than what he’s used to is easier for storage — so that’s a win! “The grip of the brush is comfortable. The size makes it easier to store, and I like that it has two types of combs.” — Matthew K. The dimensions of this brush are 6.5 x 5 x 2.48 inches — you can judge whether this is too big (or too small!) for your dog.

Splenda next to the Hertzko 2-in-1 tool | Matthew Kelly

It might be a little pricey

Coming in at $17.99 for technically two products isn’t a bad deal, but not everybody wants to spend that much on a brush. “The quality of the tool is great, and maybe that makes the price worth it for some people, but I just don't think it'd be my first choice given the price.” — Eileen C. So while it might be pricey to some, it could also be a great deal depending on how much your pup sheds and how much you want to save her from all those knots she might get. Is The Hertzko 2-in-1 Comb And Deshedding Tool Worth It?

If you want to have a 2-in-1 tool that actually works and doesn’t break the bank, this is the tool for you.

The Hertzko 2-in-1 tool | Eileen Cofre

“I LOVE this brush! It's a total gamechanger, and I'm never going back to using her normal brush again. I've literally been telling all my friends with fluffy dogs about it. I never thought I could love a dog brush THIS MUCH.” — Lily F.

