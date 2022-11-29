DoggoRamps Made My Pup’s Back Surgery Recovery So Much Better

Sam Schwab

When my dog, Royce, randomly stopped using his back legs, my partner and I knew something super serious was going on. Several vet visits confirmed a diagnosis of intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which required surgery. We were worried, to say the least. For Royce to be able to recover successfully, the vet said that he — whose favorite thing in the world is jumping on the sofa to watch TV with his parents — would have to avoid jumping onto furniture for a while. It sounded like Royce's worst nightmare! So it was super important that we got a quality dog ramp for him that he’d be comfortable using. The thing is, Royce had tried a homemade dog ramp before and was always hesitant to use it because it wasn’t sturdy enough to hold his 40 pounds of weight, and the carpeted surface wasn’t grippy, so he’d slip down a bit whenever he used it. That’s why I was so excited to try the DoggoRamps couch ramp — it can hold dogs up to 150 pounds and features their unique PAWGRIP material that has strong traction that prevents slipping. I also compared the DoggoRamps couch ramp to the PETMAKER dog ramp and the Pawnotch dog ramp to see which one came out on top.



Amazon Why We Love It: DoggoRamps Couch Ramp For Dogs Made of solid hardwood, this sturdy ramp is a high-quality piece of furniture that has a super grippy surface and features a helpful plateau at the top that makes it easy for pups to get on and off. From $179 on Amazon

What features does the DoggoRamps couch ramp have? The DoggoRamps couch ramp is made of solid hardwood that’s available in five wood finishes: clear natural, coastal grey, jet black, snow white and walnut. You can adjust the ramp to four different heights — 14, 16, 18 and 21 inches — depending on the height of your couch. It also folds flat to only 3 inches high so you can slip it under furniture for storage if needed. As mentioned above, the surface of the ramp is made of DoggoRamps’ PAWGRIP material that’s super strong and outperforms carpet alternatives, according to the brand. A unique feature that my pup and I really appreciated about the ramp is that it has a little plateau at the top that acts as a landing platform for pups to make it extra easy for them to get on and off it.

The plateau at the top acts as a mini landing platform to make stepping on and off easier for pups. | Sam Schwab

Along with the ramp, you also receive rubber stops to place on the underside of the legs and a training guide. How much does it cost? The cost varies depending on the wood finish you choose. The clear natural finish, which I tested, is $179, while the other finishes are $235. In general, dog ramps can cost as little as $40, and it’s not unusual to find a dog ramp that costs upwards of $300. When purchasing a quality dog ramp, though, you can reasonably expect to shell out anywhere from $100 to $200. For comparison, the PETMAKER ramp is $68, and the Pawnotch ramp is $120. Pros and cons of the DoggoRamps couch ramp After testing the ramp for one week, here were the pros and cons of the product: Pros: The surface is incredibly grippy — Royce had no problems getting up and down the stairs.

The plateau at the top makes it easier for my pup to step on and off the ramp.

The support bars are aligned in a way to ensure the ramp is super sturdy.

The wood finish is smooth and attractive.

Cons: The black, rubber flooring attracts dog hair that’s difficult to vacuum off.

While the width of the ramp is technically 14 inches wide, the padding only spans about 12 ¾ inches.

The ramp is pretty expensive.

Sam Schwab

How did the DoggoRamps compare to the other ones tested? In comparison to the PETMAKER dog ramp, DoggoRamps is a clear winner. While the surface of the PETMAKER ramp is super soft and squishy, it doesn’t provide anywhere near as much traction as the DoggoRamps couch ramp. It also isn’t adjustable, which means your couch needs to be a specific height (about 16 inches to be exact) for it to be useful. It can also only hold the weight of pets up to 80 pounds compared to the 150-pound weight max of the DoggoRamps product. The PETMAKER ramp comes in a beautiful mahogany color with a chocolate brown surface, though, that would look pretty in any household.

The Petmaker ramp looks great, but the height isn't adjustable and is too tall for the couch. | Sam Schwab

The Pawnotch product definitely had some great qualities that made it a close competitor to DoggoRamps.

A close-up of the Pawnotch dog ramp. | Sam Schwab

The padded area was a bit wider compared to DoggoRamps (14 inches versus 12 ¾ inches), and it’s longer (39 ½ inches versus 35 ½ inches). Plus, it can hold pups up to 200 pounds compared to the 150 pounds that DoggoRamps can hold — so it’s probably a better fit for larger dogs specs-wise.

The grippy surface of the DoggoRamps couch ramp (upper left) isn't as wide as the surface on the Pawnotch ramp (upper right), and the Pawnotch ramp (lower bottom) is longer than the DoggoRamps couch ramp (lower top). | Sam Schwab

And even though DoggoRamps’ surface was made of a super grippy, almost sticky material, the deep grooves in Pawnotch’s carpeted surface made it easy for Royce to walk up the ramp. The Pawnotch ramp also can be adjusted to as high as 24 inches for taller couches. The Pawnotch ramp does lack that helpful lip at the top of the ramp, though, and the wood isn’t finished, so it’s not as smooth. Also, the support bar doesn’t hit the top of the ramp, which makes it feel a bit less sturdy in comparison.

The way the support bars are aligned on the DoggoRamps couch ramp (left) makes it feel more stable than the Pawnotch ramp (right). | Sam Schwab

Is it worth buying? If you’re willing to make the investment in a high-quality dog ramp for your small pup, I’d say the DoggoRamps couch ramp is totally worth it. It’s a nice piece of furniture that’s super sturdy and has the perfect amount of grip to make your pup feel comfortable going up and down whenever he wants. While the Pawnotch ramp is a great alternative if you’re on a budget, or if you have a larger dog, the DoggoRamps ramp has some great qualities that are worth the splurge. Dog ramps aren’t just a fun way to give your pup a lift, they can help prevent serious injuries, especially for smaller pups. So if you’re considering getting a dog ramp, take the plunge and invest in one — your pup will thank you!

