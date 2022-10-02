Traveling With Your Pet Has Never Been Easier, Thanks To The Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier

Lily Feinn

There are a ton of pet carriers out there, but finding the right one for long trips can be tough because there are so many things to consider. If you need to hop on a flight, can you use it to carry on your BFF? What happens if she has an accident? Will it keep her safe on the road? That’s why we were so stoked to test out the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier, because it’s designed with airline requirements, waste management and your pet’s safety in mind. Our pet parent reviewer had been using the same soft carrier since her dog was just a puppy, but after testing the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier, she thinks it’s a total upgrade — and that’s why we’re awarding it our official Paw of Approval.

What is the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier? The Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier is a luxe pet carrying bag that meets most airline requirements. At 20 inches long, 10.8 inches wide and 11.5 inches high, this carrier is compact enough to fit under the plane seat in front of you without making your pet feel cramped. The Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier is also designed to make it quick and easy to clean up any accidents that happen mid-trip. Your pet’s safety was also a priority when creating this carrier — it’s gone through extensive crash testing and was awarded five stars by the Center for Pet Safety. It has seat belt clips, a buckle strap and a collar tether clip to keep your pet safely inside even when the bag’s open. There are also a bunch of convenient features, too, like a removable crossbody strap, a D-ring clip to hold your keys and three different pockets. The bag itself weighs 4.5 pounds and is made to hold pets up to 18 pounds. It’s available in four colors: charcoal, navy, slate (gray) and blush. In addition to the bag itself, the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier also includes a pet bed and one pee pad. How does the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier handle potty accidents? Managing an accident your BFF may have on the road is pretty easy, since the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier is designed with potential potty problems in mind. To set it up, just attach a pee pad to the bed by tucking it into the sides (the Diggs pee pads are made to fit the bed’s dimensions if you don’t want to have to cut a larger pee pad down to size). After an accident, you can take the bed out of the carrier through the panel on the side. From there, just toss the used pad, attach a new one and pop the bed right back in the bag. How much does it cost? Other airline-approved pet travel carriers vary in cost, ranging from about $20 to $150. The Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier is definitely more of a splurge than its competitors, going for $225. Get it from Diggs for $225 Or get it from Amazon for $225 Our reviewer We picked one Dodo dog to test out the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier during an extensive 15-hour trip that included time in a car, on the subway and on a train.

Darcy “She’s a very good, calm traveler, but I want to make sure she’s comfortable on our trips and that I’m comfortable carrying around all 14 pounds of her.” — her parent, Lily Feinn

Pros of the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier There are a bunch of things we love about the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier. Our pup was super comfy in the carrier “She seemed to like the fuzzy pad on the bottom and being able to see me through the mesh panels — which also helped keep her cool,” Feinn told The Dodo. “She also liked being able to stick her head out the top when I unzipped it.” It’s a great size for traveling “On the train and subway, it fit perfectly on or under the seats,” Feinn said. “Though the bag is compact, Darcy had enough room to lie down, rest and snuggle up.”

The Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier fits so well on the train seats. | Lily Feinn

It’s designed to keep your pup safe on the go “It has all the things I liked about my old carrier, but with thicker, more durable material and MUCH more safety features,” Feinn said. “I loved that you could buckle it in with the car seat belt for maximum safety.” Carrying it isn’t a problem “I loved the straps on the side that allowed the bag to slip over my rolling suitcase’s handles, so I didn’t have to carry it on my shoulder,” Feinn said. “The bag felt well-balanced, so it was easy to carry while I fought through the crowds in Grand Central Terminal.”

The Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier was able to attach to the handle of Feinn’s roller bag so she could take a break from carrying it. | Lily Feinnn

It’s as stylish as it is functional “It’s an attractive bag with a streamlined design, and they’ve packed a lot of safety features and utility into a small package,” Feinn said. It’s an efficient design for extensive trips “While Darcy didn't have an accident while using the bag, I feel confident that if she does go potty in it, I'll be able to clean it easily — which makes it a good bag for long flights,” Feinn said. Cons of the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier Feinn loved this bag so much that she could only think of one downside: the price. It’s a splurge “At $225, it's definitely towards the top of the market for pet bags,” Feinn said. Is it worth it? Even though it has a steep price tag, our reviewer thought the Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier’s cost makes sense for pet parents who are on the road a lot. “If you travel a lot with your cat or dog, I believe it's worth the investment,” Feinn said. After all, the convenient size and waste-management design make it great for long trips. And because there are so many safety features, you’ll have peace of mind when you bring your BFF along for the ride.