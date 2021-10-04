This Slow Feeder Also Gives Your Cat A Mini Workout

Catit Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Why We Love It: Our cats had to actively work for their food, which slowed them down and provided plenty of stimulation. They seemed to have fun with it, too. From Amazon for $14.99

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Slow feeders are an incredible way to slow down a fast eater, but not many really get your cat up and moving. There are puzzle mats he can stand over and eat off and bobbling dispensers he can swat at, but nothing that seems to really provide a whole lot of physical activity. So we couldn’t wait to try out the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger. Your cat has to actually dig his food out of these exciting, colorful tubes, putting his brain — and arms — to work. We’re so excited to award it our official Paw of Approval, because our cats (surprisingly) had a blast working for their food. What Is The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger?

The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger is a slow feeder unlike any you’ve seen before. It’s got a bowl-shaped base with fun, green tubes sticking out of it, so you’re probably wondering how on earth it’s supposed to work. Well, you put your cat’s food inside the tubes, and he puts his paws in and fishes it out. There are five tubes for hiding your pet’s snacks: three short and narrow ones and two that are taller and wider so you can switch up the difficulty. These are designed to give your cat a little mental and physical workout, since he’ll have to keep pulling his arm in and out over and over to get all the food. This process also gets his natural hunting instincts going to keep him entertained and busy. And because the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger is a slow feeder, it should help your cat kick that nasty scarf-and-barf habit. The base is wide, and there’s a rubber mat to secure it in place, so you shouldn’t have to worry about all that pawing knocking the whole thing over. Cleaning it’s also super simple — just pop the tubes out and hand-wash each piece separately. The Judges

We picked four super food-motivated Dodo cats to see how the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger holds up as an engaging, entertaining slow feeder.

Spike and Faye “Faye especially is extremely food motivated and smart and has been learning tricks for treats. Spike loves to use his paws to push things off surfaces and also is always trying to touch our food with his paw.” — their mom, Taylor Nelson

Benny and Cookie “My cats love it when I give them treats in the evening, and they also get bored easily. They eat quickly and immediately ask for more treats.” — their mom, Cecilia Goss

So … Did It Have Our Cats Working For Their Food?

Trying to get their food out of the tubes in the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger was pretty much a mini workout for our cats, because they were getting really into it. Watching them figure it out was super fun for their parents, too. “It was so much fun watching Spike and Faye use the product. It kind of looked like they were playing whack-a-mole.” — Taylor N. “I loved seeing them dig into the cups for their food. It's nice that they're eating their food more slowly so they don't pester me for treats right after.” — Cecilia G.

Benny and Cookie pawing at their Catit Senses 2.0 Digger | Cecilia Goss

What Pets Loved: It’s Surprisingly Fun To Put In Effort!

Our cats loved that the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger combines two of their favorite things: playing and eating! “I'm sure the cats would love to just be fed endless amounts of treats, but I'd like to think they had fun with it, even if they were frustrated they had to work for their treats.” — Taylor N. “It didn't take long for Benny and Cookie to realize they need to paw into the cups to get the treats out. They seem like they have fun when they use the feeder.” — Cecilia G.

Our cats had so much fun playing with this slow feeder. | Taylor Nelson

What Parents Loved: It Keeps Their Cats Busy!

Not only was the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger a fun way to slow down our cats’ eating and get them moving at the same time, it entertained our pets long enough that their parents had time to do their own thing. “I feel like it did give them a little puzzle to do instead of just feeding them treats directly. I loved that there were different sized cups to add a variety of challenges for the cats, and I thought it did a great job at keeping the cats occupied.” — Taylor N. “My cats looked like they were more entertained and seem more vocal when they ask for treats.” — Cecilia G. Our pets also noted that the rubber mat kept the slow feeder from sliding all over the floor. “I do like that they include a rubber mat so that the product doesn't slip around when the cats are smacking it (because Faye pretty much punches the cups).” — Taylor N. “There's a detached rubber base that it comes with, and while the feeder doesn't seem to sit right in the rubber base, it does prevent the feeder from moving around. If not for that, I'm sure treat time would be more noisy.” — Cecilia G. The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger took quite a beating from all the pawing and still held up incredibly well. “It survived my cats, so I think it's durable enough for any other cat.” — Taylor N. “The feeder and the cups are very durable!” — Cecilia G. Cleaning is also a total breeze. “The product is lightweight and easy to clean.” — Taylor N. The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger only costs $14.99, which our pet parents thought was a sweet deal since it’s a fun, unique and durable way to feed your cats. Any Downsides?

While the rubber mat is great to prevent slipping, the feeder can get loose occasionally and scrape across the floor. “The base does a good job keeping the feeder in place, but if the feeder comes loose, it makes a noise against my marble floor when the cats are using it, like a chair is being (lightly) dragged on the floor.” — Cecilia G. If your cat’s a little thief, the tubes might be light enough for him to pull them out of the base and walk off with them. “I think the cups could benefit from being made a little heavier, since Faye tends to just pick them up with her mouth, and I've almost lost a couple of the cups.” — Taylor N. And if you have more than one cat, you might want to get two Diggers! “Sometimes one cat might feel a bit more lazy or submissive and wait for the other cat to leave before they try to get to the feeder. My cats love to finish their food though, so I sometimes have to nudge the more dominant cat to the side so the other cat can get some.” — Cecilia G. Despite these minor issues, our human judges are excited to continue using the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger and would gladly recommend it to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: It’s Unlike Any Slow Feeder You’ve Ever Seen!

The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger got our cats working for their food harder than they’ve ever had to work before, and they actually loved that! While they would love nothing more than to never have to work for anything a day in their lives, our judges thought this slow feeder was a fun little game. And it was fun for the parents to watch, too!