These Treats Really Will Make Your Cat’s Fur So Silky

We noticed a real difference in our cats’ fur after giving them these treats. Bonus points that the box it comes in can be repurposed into a fun cardboard toy.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you want your cat to have super soft and luxurious fur, it can be tough to find a supplement that actually works and that he won’t just sniff and walk away from.

That’s why the Skin & Coat Goodness Blends from Cat Person are so exciting. They’re not a chew your cat will lick once and ignore, and they’re not a topical supplement your cat will never let you put on him. Instead, they’re a tasty wet treat you can use as a topper on your cat’s favorite food, and they’ll make a major difference in his coat.

We tested it out for ourselves and are thrilled to award it our Paw of Approval since our cats loved it and we saw real results. Read on to find out what else we loved.

What Are Cat Person Skin & Coat Goodness Blends?



These Cat Person Goodness Blends are wet treat supplements that are loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and designed to improve your cat’s overall skin and coat health.

They’re also made with zinc, to promote fur growth, and both vitamin C and vitamin E for a boost of antioxidants.

The Cat Person Skin & Coat Goodness Blends cat treats are formulated with a turkey and salmon recipe that comes in a gravy, so it should be irresistible for even the pickiest cats.

But maybe the best part is the fact that they come in a recycled cardboard box that transforms into a cat toy once you open it.

Each box contains 14 single-serving pouches that are each 1.4 ounces.

The Judges



We picked four picky cats with some skin and fur issues to really put the Cat Person Skin & Coat Goodness Blends to the test.