We Tried This Premium Pet Vacuum To See If It's As Good As It Looks
If you have a pet, it sometimes might feel like there’s a layer of hair on literally everything you own.
Trying to manage all that fur can be a losing battle, no matter how many vacuums and lint rollers you have.
Bissell’s ICONpet Cordless Vacuum is supposed to be one of the best on the market — it was created specifically for sucking up pet hair (as well as any other dirt or debris your BFF may leave behind).
But with a premium price tag, you might be nervous to give it a shot. How can you really know if it works?
Well, The Dodo gave it a try to see if it lives up to the hype. Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval.
What Is The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum?
The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum is designed specifically for pet parents — and all that hair their BFFs leave behind (like those literal tumbleweeds you find under the couch).
The brush roll inside the vacuum picks hair off surfaces, and is designed to stay tangle-free so your pet’s hair doesn’t end up wrapping around it (which saves you the headache of having to unclog anything).
The ICONpet Cordless Vacuum has a high-powered motor to clean your floor quickly. And since it runs on a 22-volt battery, you won’t have to wrestle with a pesky cord getting in your way while you’re tidying up.
You can lay it flat to get underneath your couch, or transition it into a handheld or high-reach vacuum so you can clean pretty much anywhere in your home.
There are also LED lights at the foot of the vacuum that’ll shine on your floor so you won’t miss a single stray pet hair.
(And when you buy an ICONpet Cordless Vacuum, you’re helping Bissell cover adoption fees for homeless animals through their Bissell Pet Foundation, which is partially funded by sales.)
The Judge
We picked a Dodo cat who likes making his home a complete mess to really put this vacuum to the test.
“Gunther sheds a LOT. Pretty much year-round, most noticeably in the early summer. My cat LOVES to dust the apartment floor with litter from his box. I live in a small apartment and need to hide his litter box in a piece of "furniture." It works well, but sometimes litter dust gets in the living room.” — his dad, Bill Schaumberg
So … How Well Did The Vacuum Actually Work?
Bill instantly realized the Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum is pretty powerful, and that’s always great when dealing with pet hair.
It’s just no-so-great when you forget your headphones are on the ground.
“Turned it on and immediately it sucked up my earbuds that I accidentally left on the floor. It was pretty funny.” — Bill S.
The bad news is Bill had to pour one out for his earbuds. The good news is getting them out wasn’t difficult, which means long pet hair wouldn’t be a problem at all.
“I was able to untangle and retrieve them easily, though they are broken. It was a silly oversight.” — Bill S.
What Gunther Loved: It’s Quieter (And Less Scary) Than Most Vacuums!
Loud sounds and cats don’t mix, so you probably shouldn’t expect your pet to love any vacuum you pick.
Thankfully for Gunther, the ICONpet vacuum isn’t the noisiest option on the market.
“Gunther really doesn't like vacuums. He was scared of it. But a little less scared of it than my other vacuum, because this one is a lot quieter.” — Bill S.
What Gunther’s Dad Loved: It’s Great At Picking Up His Cat’s Messes!
Bill thought the Bissell ICONpet handles Gunther’s messy habits really well.
“In addition to picking up litter, the vacuum did a great job picking up Gunther’s shedded hair as well as dry food kibbles and dry food dust.” — Bill S.
The versatility is super convenient, too.
“The vacuum brought a lot to the table in terms of portability. I love how simple it is to swap out the nozzles for varying uses. My regular vacuum has a cord, making it less maneuverable.” — Bill S.
And assembling the Bissell ICONpet was a piece of cake.
“I assembled it in three minutes. It was so easy to put together! That took me by surprise, because I glanced at the parts in the box and thought it would be more of an ordeal.” — Bill S.
It’s also pretty stylish, which is a fun bonus since people don’t really think of a vacuum as something nice to look at.
“The design of the vacuum did, however, really make an impression. It looked and felt high-quality and ‘cool’ from the moment I put it together.” — Bill S.
Any Downsides?
While the ICONpet cordless vacuum did a great job cleaning up after Gunther, there were a few pieces of litter here and there that still escaped.
“It worked really well, but there were a few pieces of litter I thought it would get and it didn't.” — Bill S.
Aside from that, Bill also flagged the price as an area of concern. The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum goes for $318.99 — which is in-line with high-end vacuums, but it’s not a purchase most people would make lightly.
“I probably wouldn't spend that much on a vacuum no matter how good it was. But this is a really quality product.” — Bill S.
Overall, Bill said he’d definitely continue using it, and even recommend it to other pet parents.
Our Takeaway: If You’re Going To Splurge, Why Not Get Something You’ll Use All The Time?
All pet parents know that the battle against pet hair is a constant struggle.
And on top of that, you also have to deal with the dirt your dog tracked in from his walk, or spilled food, or the litter your cat managed to kick outside of his box.
The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum may be a bit of a splurge, but if you’re someone who’s vacuuming every day — or you’re looking for something more upscale that can really stand up to the wear and tear of pets and look great in your home — it’s worth it.
