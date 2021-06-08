We Tried This Premium Pet Vacuum To See If It's As Good As It Looks

It’s a powerful vacuum that’s designed specifically for dealing with pet hair. It can also transform into a handheld or high-reaching vacuum, so you can use it everywhere.

If you have a pet, it sometimes might feel like there’s a layer of hair on literally everything you own.

Trying to manage all that fur can be a losing battle, no matter how many vacuums and lint rollers you have.

Bissell’s ICONpet Cordless Vacuum is supposed to be one of the best on the market — it was created specifically for sucking up pet hair (as well as any other dirt or debris your BFF may leave behind).

But with a premium price tag, you might be nervous to give it a shot. How can you really know if it works?

Well, The Dodo gave it a try to see if it lives up to the hype. Here’s why it earned our Paw of Approval.

What Is The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum?

The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum is designed specifically for pet parents — and all that hair their BFFs leave behind (like those literal tumbleweeds you find under the couch).

The brush roll inside the vacuum picks hair off surfaces, and is designed to stay tangle-free so your pet’s hair doesn’t end up wrapping around it (which saves you the headache of having to unclog anything).

The ICONpet Cordless Vacuum has a high-powered motor to clean your floor quickly. And since it runs on a 22-volt battery, you won’t have to wrestle with a pesky cord getting in your way while you’re tidying up.

You can lay it flat to get underneath your couch, or transition it into a handheld or high-reach vacuum so you can clean pretty much anywhere in your home.

There are also LED lights at the foot of the vacuum that’ll shine on your floor so you won’t miss a single stray pet hair.

(And when you buy an ICONpet Cordless Vacuum, you’re helping Bissell cover adoption fees for homeless animals through their Bissell Pet Foundation, which is partially funded by sales.)

The Judge

We picked a Dodo cat who likes making his home a complete mess to really put this vacuum to the test.