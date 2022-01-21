This Popular Pet Bed Is Also Super Calming

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. As cute as it is, any pet parent knows things can get a little crowded if your BFF would rather sleep in your bed than his own. And for pets with general anxiety or separation anxiety, getting them to feel safe and comfortable in their own bed, where they’d be sleeping alone, can feel impossible. Enter: The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed. We wanted to try this bed because it’s super popular and so many animal lovers swear it’s one of the best beds they’ve ever tried. The verdict? It definitely didn’t disappoint! We gave the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed our official Paw of Approval because our pets were so obsessed with it. Keep reading to find out what else we loved so much. What’s The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed? The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is a self-warming, round bed designed for both cats and dogs. The bed’s super snuggly since it’s made with vegan shag fur to mimic the coziness of their mothers’ fur. It has a raised edge to provide head and neck support or simply a safe, comfortable space for your dog or cat to rest. On the inside, it’s filled with vegan polyester fibers for thickness. According to the company, the filling relieves joint and muscle pain as well. The bottom is water and dirt resistant, so if your pet has an accident, it won’t mess up your floor. Plus, it’s machine washable. The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is available in four sizes: Small — for pets up to 25 pounds

Medium — for pets up to 45 pounds

Large — for pets up to 100 pounds

Extra large — for pets up to 150 pounds It also comes in a whole bunch of great colors like brown, pink, oyster, grey and taupe. Our Reviewers We picked five Dodo pets — some who are anxious and some who need extra support — to put the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed to the test.

Kitty “Kitty is a senior dog, so she needs comfort and a durable bed since she sleeps so much! She usually gets up at some point during the night to hop into our human bed (we think it's because she's cold or needs extra snuggling).” — her person, Michelle Blam

Emerald “I have a hard time finding a bed for Emerald. She sleeps in random places throughout the night and can have high levels of energy throughout the night, keeping us awake.” — her person, Náosha Gregg

Bubs and Moonoi “Moonoi is a rescued street dog and often suffers from anxiety — particularly during thunderstorms or car rides. Bubs just likes anything soft and snuggly.” — their person, Kelly Guerin

Calliope “Calliope loves her privacy, especially when she's napping. She's always cuddling in my bed sheets or pillows, or hiding in the smallest spaces to take a nap.” — her person, Natalia Torres

Storm “Storm loves to be cozy. She has separation anxiety and tends to destroy stuff when we're not home.” — her person, Keren Masser

Did Our Dogs Use The Bed? The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed completely changed the way our dogs feel about bedtime. Pups who prefer to sleep in their parents’ beds will actually enjoy having a space all to themselves. “Kitty has used this bed to sleep in every single night since it arrived! She curls up in one corner of it and sleeps in it all night.” — Michelle B. “Storm would actually start to put herself to bed early every night by going upstairs by herself, which she's never done before as long as we've had her.” — Keren M. Our dogs loved it so much that they used it during the day, too. “Kitty usually stays by my side during the workday, but once I got the bed, she left my side and I found her snuggled up in it!” — Michelle B. It immediately became our pups’ favorite spot. “I have never seen a dog fall in love with a bed as much as my two have fallen in love with this one. When one dog gets up to go potty or drink water, the other swoops in and steals it. It has unquestionably beat out two previously highly contended spots, including the spot on the couch closest to the fireplace and our human bed.” — Kelly G.

Did Our Cats Use The Bed? Believe it or not, our cats were actually drawn to the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed just like our dogs were. “Emerald loved this bed. As soon as I put it down, she has been lounging in it nonstop. She loves it and has been sleeping in it consistently.” — Náosha G. This is extra impressive because cats are notoriously picky about where they curl up for a nap. “I've tried numerous pet beds. Emerald has never liked them, which is why I was elated to see she loved this one.”— Náosha G. Even if your cat’s skeptical at first, adding a little catnip should do the trick — like it did for one of our more hesitant cats, Calliope. “Calliope hardly showed any interest in it until my boyfriend put some catnip in it. I think she needed that nudge to get in the bed, because once she did, you could literally see her realize that it was actually super cozy and soft. It was her first time walking in it, and she immediately took a nap!” — Natalia T.

What We Love About It There are so many things we love about the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed. It really is calming Our anxious pets actually managed to feel relaxed and at ease when they curled up in the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed. One way we were able to measure the bed’s calming effect was by the amount of snorts our testers heard when their pups were cuddled up in it. “We've put other beds in our living room that Storm’s NEVER gotten in. But if we put this bed next to the couch, she will get right in it and start making little piggie snorts you have to listen really hard to hear. She is in ultimate relaxation. It's 100 percent her safe space.” — Keren M. One of our pups who suffers from car anxiety actually put it to a stress test by taking it on a road trip, and her pet parent said it did a great job at keeping her calm. “Moonoi especially benefited from its comforting features. We rented a cabin and had a four-hour drive each way and packed the donut bed. The entirety of the drive, Moonoi didn't once try to anxiously claw her way into the front seat.” — Kelly G.

It’s the softest The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is so unbelievably fluffy, which is probably why our pets are obsessed. “The bed is so nice and soft, both the outside and the stuffing. My dogs sink into it like a big, fluffy pillow.” — Kelly G. This plush texture feels super luxe. “It looks very expensive and luxurious, not as hard and stiff as the dog beds from our childhoods. It looks like she's lying in a little pittie cloud.” — Keren M. One human reviewer noticed the Best Friends By Sheri bed is even softer than her own cat. “My first thought was that Calliope was going to love it because of how soft it was. It's even softer than her, and that's saying something.” — Natalia T.

It looks as good as it feels The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is really stylish, too. “The color matches the colors in our house. Very chic for a dog bed!” — Keren M. It’s even available in colors that mask dirt and debris. “It's a bright and clean-looking dog bed — the color pattern hides dirt tracked in on paws very nicely.” —Kelly G. The size is great Since the Best Friends By Sheri bed is available in several sizes, you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for your pet. “I love how big it is. Emerald has enough space to stretch out and not feel cramped.” — Náosha G.

The raised edge is so cozy The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed provided our dogs and cats with extra comfort from the raised edge, which made our pets feel extra cozy. “Kitty loves plush beds and likes to be partially covered, which I think this bed really nails — the cozy edges are good for snuggling up in.” — Michelle B. The shag doesn’t shed Even though this bed is fluffy and furry, it won’t shed hairs everywhere like other shaggy things. “Having had shaggy products in the past (like rugs and other things for myself), this bed did not shed at all, even when shaken out, which really showed me it was high quality.” — Natalia T. It’s machine washable Since the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is machine washable, cleaning it is no problem at all. “The fact that you can pop it in the wash is a big bonus.” — Kelly G. You get what you pay for The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed starts at $34.95, and the cost increases as the size goes up. However, almost all of our reviewers acknowledged that the price is incredibly reasonable, considering how soft, calming and supportive the bed is. The Downsides However, there are a couple downsides to the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed. The edge could use more support While the center of the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is nice and padded, one pet parent felt the lack of padding under the raised edge might be uncomfortable for her older cat if she ends up using the sides as a headrest. “The one problem with this bed is that underneath the edges (around the plushy center), there is no padding at all. Because Kitty is older and needs more support, I placed the bed on top of an orthopedic crate mat that we had laying around. This way, it is plushy for her no matter where she lies down.” —Michelle B. There’s potential for wear and tear Our reviewers agreed the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed is high quality, but a couple noticed the material isn’t exactly indestructible. “Because of its softness, the tradeoff is that the fabric does have a small tear in it after a week of use.” — Kelly G. One of our pups has managed to rough up her bed a bit. “Storm uses her teeth, nose and paws to ‘make her bed.’ After doing this many, many times, fluff has started to come out — a little bit every day — and it's become a bit disheveled over time.” — Keren M. Despite these things, all of our human testers plan to continue using the Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed and would gladly recommend it to other pet parents. One of our judges, Kelly, even plans on getting a second one! Is The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Donut Bed Worth It? This bed made our anxious pets feel calm, safe and cozy, which is totally priceless. The Best Friends By Sheri Calming Calming Donut Bed is as stylish as it is soft, so pet parents will love looking at it as much as their dogs and cats will love snuggling in it.