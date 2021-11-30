This Supplement Actually Gave Our Dogs Better Poops

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. As dog parents, we’re always looking to find all-natural superfoods to help improve our dogs’ overall health. And it’s exciting to find one that promises an improvement to more than one health issue. Because, Animals Omega & Probiotic Sprinkles promises to boost dogs' health when it comes to their guts, their skin and coats, and their immune systems — and it’s also made with all-natural ingredients. We were so happy to find out that it helped our dogs’ gut and skin health, and we’re giving it our official Paw of Approval. Keep reading to find out more about what we loved. What Is Because, Animals Omega & Probiotic Sprinkles?

Because, Animals Probiotic Sprinkles is a superfood that uses a patented, research-proven probiotic (and seven different kinds of omega-rich seaweeds and organic fruit and vegetable powders) to make a near-magical health boost for your dog. It comes as a fine powder packed in a pouch, and it boasts tons of benefits. Benefits of this probiotic include: Better digestion

Improved immunity

Healthier skin and coat How Does Because, Animals Omega & Probiotic Sprinkles Work?

This supplement isn’t just a probiotic. Because, Animals says it's technically considered synbiotic — which is a mixture of probiotics (helpful gut bacteria) and prebiotics (non-​digestible fibers that help these bacteria grow). The premium-quality, human-grade ingredients in this superfood are carefully chosen to pack a nutritional punch. A well-crafted blend of seaweed, blueberries, pumpkin, turmeric, wheatgrass and coconut quickly work to enhance your dog’s overall health. Our reviewers

We picked six office pups, who all have different health needs, to see if this supplement would give them a health boost.

Ellie “Most days, I catch her licking her paws, which is a sign of inflamed, itchy skin, and I wanted to see if this product could help!” — her person, Hannah Packer

Hank “I wanted to test this product because Hank unfortunately has a lot of allergies, environmental and food-related, so he tends to have itchy skin and a sensitive stomach.” — his person, Jordan Shalhoub

Princess Pea, Missy and Snoop “I wanted to test this product to improve my dogs’ digestive health in an attempt to curb Princess Pea's allergies and to improve Snoop and Missy's overall gut and coat health as they are senior pups.” — their person, Erica Garbarini

Lucas “Lucas has a sensitive stomach, and I wanted something to help balance his biome and also provide essential supplements that are great for his health.” — his person, Melanie Demi

Does Because, Animals Omega & Probiotic Sprinkles Work?

When it came to helping Hank combat his allergy-induced itchiness, the product definitely seemed to help ease some of his constant scratching. “[The product] seemed to keep some itchiness at bay and allowed him to go an extra couple days without a medicated bath before beginning to itch.” — Justin S. And not only that, but the product made Erica G.’s pups’ coats look even more fabulous.

“All three of their coats did noticeably improve throughout use!” — Erica G. While some of our dogs definitely saw some amazing improvements with this supplement, there was one who didn’t really see all that much of a change.

Ellie having her supplement | Hannah Packer

“After two weeks of using this product every day, I haven't noticed a difference in Ellie's coat, her constant licking, her digestion or her behavior, but that doesn't mean that I'm going to stop using it!” — Hannah P. Hannah wanted to use it a bit more to see if Ellie just needed a little more time to adjust, so we circled back to see if using the product more helped Ellie out at all. She said she did notice a difference when it came to Ellie’s coat! “​​Nothing as far as her allergies, but I have noticed that her coat seems a bit softer and shinier!” — Hannah P. Considering how much it helped some of our reviewers, it’s worth giving it a try to see if it’ll work for your individual pup’s needs. What We Love About Because, Animals Omega & Probiotic Sprinkles

It tastes yummy

Our dogs were so excited for mealtime — even more than usual!

Hank getting ready to have his supplement | Jordan Shalhoub

“Hank loved adding this supplement to his meals! He is always excited to eat but seemed to really enjoy the addition of the probiotic powder as he gave an extra twirl when I brought the bag out while serving him.” — Jordan S. It helped relieve some itchiness

While this product didn’t fully eliminate itching in any of our testers, it did at least help to ease it a bit, with the convenience of being an all-natural substitute to medicated baths. “Princess Pea's itch level decreased noticeably but wasn't eliminated.” — Erica G. It improved digestion

Lucas and his Because, Animals supplement | Melanie Demi

Promising to help improve our dogs’ digestion, this supplement definitely worked when it came to the texture of “Number 2.” “We definitely saw a difference in Lucas' stool after about a week of using the supplement. What used to be considered ‘soft serve’ definitely firmed up and made it easier to pick up.” — Melanie D. The packaging is awesome

Princess Pea and the Because, Animals tote bag | Erica Garbarini

When you’re getting a new supplement for your dog, it’s always important to be able to know exactly what the supplement is, what’s in it and how to use it to help your dog. Because, Animals came through for our reviewers. “The packaging and the graphics are super cute and informational. They list the correct doses on the back of the package based on weight as well as a detailed adjustment plan. The packaging has some information on the ‘how’ and the ‘why’ these sprinkles actually make a difference for your dog. More information is readily available online. I loooved the product.” — Erica G. It’s easy to use

Since all you have to do is sprinkle some powder over your dog's food, it’s super easy to get those helpful probiotics into your dog's diet. “The biggest pros are that it is easy to use, it actually smells nice (unlike some supplements!), and best of all is that it helps my dog feel better!” — Jordan S. The Downsides

Your dog might have runny poop at first

Just like with most supplements (or changes to your dog's food), there may be some runny poop during the transition period. “All three of them had a few digestive episodes on walks when we first began the adjustment period. However, it ultimately regulated their digestive schedule.” — Erica G. To help ease your dog in, Because, Animals recommends starting the supplement off at half of your dog’s recommended dose for one week and increasing it gradually after that. It didn’t work for all of our testers

For Lucas, this product did work wonders on his stools, but it didn’t improve his dry skin. “I was a little disappointed that the omega-3 claims didn't hold up and help his dry skin.” — Melanie D. It did help some of our other testers in this area, so it’s still worth a try if your dog has dry skin. It’s an expense

While this can hinge on how much it works for your individual dog, some reviewers did feel it was a bit expensive for the amount you get and how much you need to use. For example, for a 50-pound dog with an average dose of one teaspoon per day, you would use just about one $22-package per month. “If I'm being honest, I don't love the price and would be more willing to buy again if it was closer to $15 per package. For what it is, and the size of the package, I think it is overpriced.” — Hannah P. But keep in mind that if this product does work wonders for your dog, you might not mind the added cost. “I think the price point for this item is fair. Hank is around 70 pounds, and I think this product will last us a full month before having to purchase a new bag.” — Justin S. Is Because, Animals Omega & Probiotic Sprinkles Worth It?

As with most natural supplements, it’s probably worth it to at least try to see if it’ll help your pup.

Hank enjoying his supplement | Jordan Shalhoub