We Tried An Elevated Cooling Bed And It Worked So Much Better Than We Expected

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing more uncomfortable than being too hot, especially for your dog (since pups can’t sweat it off like you can). We’ve always been intrigued by cooling beds — raised, usually mesh pet beds that claim to keep dogs cool by promoting air circulation — but we didn’t know if they’d actually work (it sounded too good to be true)! So when we got the chance to test out the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed — one of the most popular items in the Amazon Basics pet line — we decided to put it to the actual test by running it by our panel of Paw of Approval dog testers. Did this bed actually work? And would it actually give our pups some sweet relief from laying on the hot ground? Turns out it worked better than we ever could have expected! Thanks to the raised design and the super strong, breathable mesh, we loved this elevated pet bed — and we’re thrilled to give it our Paw of Approval. But read on to find out all the details of why we’re raving about it. What Is The Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed?

The Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed is a cot-style bed that’s raised 7 inches off the ground, so your BFF doesn’t have to lay down directly on the hot ground. This pet bed is made with a breathable vinyl-coated polyester mesh fabric. Between the material and the lofted design, the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed is supposed to encourage cool air to flow around it. According to the company, the iron frame is nice and sturdy, but also lightweight, and it's supposed to be really easy to assemble. The Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed is available in several sizes: Extra-small: for dogs up to 12 pounds

Small: for dogs 13 to 25 pounds

Medium: for dogs 26 to 75 pounds

Large: for dogs 76 to 90 pounds

Extra-large: for dogs 91 to 110+ pounds It also comes in two different colors, grey and green.

The Judges We picked four office dogs as judges who are spending the summer in some of the hottest parts of the country and were looking for a cool spot to sit during the warm weather.

Squash “Squash has a habit of laying in the sun for too long and getting lethargic. We try to keep him in the shade, but he doesn't like laying on the gravel or wood chip area under our tree.” — his dad, Conor Spicer, California

Florentina “Tina loves to jump on chairs and couches — even the beach chair I have outside — and sit down when I have people over like she wants to be part of the conversation.” — her mom, Andrea Devoto, New York

Brooklyn and Lucas “I have a Great Dane who hardly fits in normal pet beds, especially on beds with enough room so that he can snuggle with his best friend.” — their mom, Melanie Demi, Texas

So … Did It Help Keep Our Dogs Cool?

We were skeptical since our dog judges were scattered across some of the hottest parts of the U.S. and dealing with some really intense summer heat, so we were impressed and pleasantly surprised that they stayed cool and comfortable on these elevated beds, even in high temperatures. “In using this product, Squash was able to get more time in the shade. It also serves as a great spot for him to hoard all of his toys (and our running shoes). So far, the item has kept him much cooler on hot California days.” — Conor S. “This bed has been Texas-dog-approved in the middle of the summer. The mesh is thick but still breathable enough to help keep my dogs cool during the summer.” — Melanie D. “It does keep my dog cool, but I have to make sure it is not in a sunny spot. I think that if it fit in the shady spots of the balcony, Tina would be on it all day.” — Andrea D. It’s worth noting that the dogs on our panel tried out different sizes of the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed — Tina tested the medium, Squash judged the large and Lucas and Brooklyn shared the extra-large — and each one was a winner and ran true to size.

Tina on her Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed | Andrea Devoto

What Pets Loved: It’s Nice And Comfy

The raised design of the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed is great for keeping our dogs off the hot ground, but our pups thought the best part was how comfy it was to lay on. “We've given the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed a permanent spot under our tree in the shade, which gives Squash his own spot in the yard.” — Conor S. “We put this bed in our patio, and the dogs laid on it every single time they were out there, choosing it over our other bed. They’ve all been laying on it for weeks now and they love it!” — Melanie D. While we were initially worried the bed looked too hard since it isn’t padded, the mesh is way more comfortable than it looks — and even our creaky senior pup approved. “With a large-breed dog and a senior dog, supporting their joints is very important to me. I was worried this bed was going to be too stiff for them, but they seem to absolutely love it!” —Melanie D. “At first, Squash had some hesitancy to jump up on the bed. After a day of leaving it out for him, he started using it heavily.” — Conor S. One of our judges did need a minute to get used to the raised bed, since it was so different from what she was used to, but she enjoyed it once she figured out it was hers. “Once I built it, I told my dog to jump on, but Tina wouldn't stay for long. The next day, I put it outside, and she started putting her ball on it for me to throw it. I took the ball, threw it and then told her to hop on the elevated bed. She then laid down and chilled on it for a while.” — Andrea D.

Squash likes playing with his toys on his cooling bed. | Conor Spicer

What Parents Loved: It’s Super Strong

Our pet parents were thoroughly impressed with how durable the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed proved to be, especially since it could support a lot of weight and hold up against those dog nails. “Considering the bed has had 175 pounds of dog on it at once and provided great support, I love the quality of this bed! The bed didn’t sag in the middle like other elevated beds, and the material has held up [to] my Great Dane’s very pointed nails.” — Melanie D. “The item is solidly built, easy to put together and a simple design. The item is super strong — able to stand the abuse of Squash's antics.” — Conor S. “My first impression is that it is very easy to build and the materials look like they're good quality.” — Andrea D. The size also gave our pups plenty of space to lay out, stretch and get extra comfy. “The bed is huge! Perfect for Great Danes, multiple big dogs or just any dog that likes to sprawl. At first I was concerned about the weight of my dogs being too much for the bed, since there’s no middle support other than the four corner legs, but I was impressed at how well it holds my pups!” — Melanie D. Our human testers also thought the sleek design looked good in their homes, and the frame was really easy to manage and move around. “The design fits great in our yard or living room, and it's not too intrusive. We are able to set it outside for him on hot days — then store away easily in a closet when we're not using.” — Conor S. “The design is very minimal, which I like, and it's not heavy at all. I move it around all the time. I like that I can break it apart and store away if I needed to.” — Andrea D. The price point was another big win. The Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed starts at just $19.99 for the tiny dog model. And even though the cost increases with the size, all of our pet parents felt this bed was perfectly priced.

The Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed comfortably fits our super big and tiny pups. | Melanie Demi

Any Downsides?

The sizes are perfect for our pups, but that also means the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Beds can take up a lot of space if you have a larger pup. “The item is LARGE, which is great for the size of our dog, but it would be great if there were hinges to allow for easier stowing.” — Conor S. Also, it’s not really a downside, but make sure to put this bed in a shady spot if you can — since its cooling design won’t work as well if it’s in glaring sun. One of our pet parents would’ve also liked a bit more variety in design. “The only ‘con’ I have for this bed is that I wish it came in more colors!” — Melanie D. With only these very minor complaints, all of our human judges said they’d continue using the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed, and would definitely recommend it to other pet parents. Our Takeaway: It’s Durable And Comfortable, And It Keeps Your Dog Off The Hot Ground

The lofted design of the Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed will actually keep your dog cool, since he won’t have to sit directly on the hot ground (though make sure you set it up in a shady spot for the best results). The mesh material isn’t just breathable — it’s also super strong and doesn’t cave or puncture even under some of our heftiest pups, which is great for the affordable price. The Amazon Basics Elevated Cooling Pet Bed is also easy to assemble and take down, in case you want to store it while you’re not actively using it (like in the winter months). Plus, it’s so comfortable that it might even become your dog’s new favorite sleeping spot.

The Dodo may receive complimentary samples to test in our Paw of Approval program, but all our opinions are 100 percent our own.