Turn Your Lunch Bag Into An Adorable Dog-Themed Kite

Summer is nearly here, and that means it’s time for you and your pup to head outside and get some fresh air and exercise! The next time you take your dog out for a long walk, you can bring this beautiful handmade kite along with you to get your running, jumping and laughter on!

Just like their human family members, dogs need to exercise daily to stay as healthy and happy as possible. Depending on your pup’s breed, dogs should get anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes of exercise each day. Exercise can come in the form of walking outside, playing fetch, swimming or even playing with interactive toys.

And what better way to help your dog get his daily exercise than by running alongside him with your brand-new DIY kite? Ready to fly? Here’s what you need to get started.