Try Your Hand At Embossing With These Beautiful Foil Pet Ornaments

With the weather warming up, you’re probably noticing longer days and LOTS more sunshine. And as much as we enjoy the sunshine, our pets love it too! You might notice your dog or cat always seems to choose the sunniest spot on the bed or couch for their nap. That’s because the sunlight makes them feel good. It warms them up, which helps regulate their temperature, boosts their mood and even provides an important source of vitamin D.

So to celebrate the pets we love, let’s create pretty embossed-foil dog and cat ornaments that will catch and reflect all that light shining through the window.

Embossing is when you carve, stamp or mold a design onto a surface so that the design is raised on the surface of the object. When you run your fingers over the surface of an embossed design, it should feel bumpy. By highlighting the different features of your dog or cat with embossing — from their cute whiskers to their pink tongue — this will really make them stand out!

Here’s what you’ll need to get started with this fun craft: