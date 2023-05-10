This No-Sew Dog Bandana Will Be Your Pup’s Favorite Summer Accessory

When spring and summer come around, you probably find yourself wanting to wear brighter colors and fun warm-weather-themed prints. Well, now your dog can have his own spring and summer wardrobe, too! Using funky printed fabric and some fabric glue, you can make your pup a cute bandana that will definitely become his new favorite summertime accessory.

For this project, we’ll be using a “fat quarter” of fabric, which is a cut of fabric measuring about 18 inches by 22 inches. You can find fat quarters at your local fabric store, or you can cut your own from fabric scraps, old pillowcases, shirts, or any other breathable, lightweight fabric you have on hand. Just make sure the fabric isn’t too heavy, or the bandana will be uncomfortable for your dog to wear!

Ready to give your pup some summertime flair? Here’s what you need to get started.