This Handmade Feather Cat Toy Will Give Your Pet Hours Of Fun

Although your cat may sleep a lot, chances are she loves to play when she’s up and active! And if your cat gets excited when feather wand toys come out, then she’ll love this DIY feather toy you can make with a few pieces of felt and some string.

We’ll also be making our very own catnip spray to make these toys that much more enticing! Catnip contains a specific oil, nepetalactone, that makes cats go wild. When cats smell this oil, it sends a signal to their brains that they’re super happy — so much so that they’ll meow, rub on things, purr and sometimes zone out completely!

And did you know that big cats like tigers and lions react the same way to catnip?

If you’re ready to give your cat hours of fun, then let’s dive into this craft!