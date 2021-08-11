How To Make An Easy Milk Carton Bird Feeder

By Lily Feinn

Published on 8/11/2021 at 11:17 AM

To help the wild birds in your town, one of the best things you can do is make a bird feeder.

When choosing where to hang out, birds are like people — they look for good food! A bird feeder gives your neighborhood birds a special place to grab a snack all year. And it’s SO easy to make — all you need is a milk carton, materials you have around the house and an adult to help.

So WHY is it a good thing to have wild birds in your yard?

Turns out, if you help wild birds, they will help you too. Here’s how:

  1. Some birds, like hummingbirds and orioles, move pollen from one flower to another. This helps fruits, seeds and extra flowers grow in your garden!
  2. Birds are natural pest control and help get rid of the bugs that eat your plants and bite.
  3. Birds such as cardinals, finches, blue jays and robins add color and music to your yard.
  4. Birds like sparrows and finches eat the seeds that grow into weeds, helping your garden stay beautiful!
  5. Watching birds from your window or porch is a lot of fun and teaches you more about nature.


So are you ready to start crafting? Here’s how to make your very own milk carton bird feeder in just a few easy steps:

DIY milk carton bird feeder
How to make a bird feeder
Make a bird feeder out of a milk carton
Crafts for children

Now that your bird feeder is ready, fill it with birdseed and have an adult help you hang it outside near a window. Soon you’ll get a visit from a feathered friend, who will be very happy for the dinner!

