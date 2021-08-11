How To Make An Easy Milk Carton Bird Feeder
Helping your neighborhood birds has never been so simple 🐣
To help the wild birds in your town, one of the best things you can do is make a bird feeder.
When choosing where to hang out, birds are like people — they look for good food! A bird feeder gives your neighborhood birds a special place to grab a snack all year. And it’s SO easy to make — all you need is a milk carton, materials you have around the house and an adult to help.
So WHY is it a good thing to have wild birds in your yard?
Turns out, if you help wild birds, they will help you too. Here’s how:
- Some birds, like hummingbirds and orioles, move pollen from one flower to another. This helps fruits, seeds and extra flowers grow in your garden!
- Birds are natural pest control and help get rid of the bugs that eat your plants and bite.
- Birds such as cardinals, finches, blue jays and robins add color and music to your yard.
- Birds like sparrows and finches eat the seeds that grow into weeds, helping your garden stay beautiful!
- Watching birds from your window or porch is a lot of fun and teaches you more about nature.
So are you ready to start crafting? Here’s how to make your very own milk carton bird feeder in just a few easy steps:
Now that your bird feeder is ready, fill it with birdseed and have an adult help you hang it outside near a window. Soon you’ll get a visit from a feathered friend, who will be very happy for the dinner!