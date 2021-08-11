How To Make An Easy Milk Carton Bird Feeder

To help the wild birds in your town, one of the best things you can do is make a bird feeder.

When choosing where to hang out, birds are like people — they look for good food! A bird feeder gives your neighborhood birds a special place to grab a snack all year. And it’s SO easy to make — all you need is a milk carton, materials you have around the house and an adult to help.

So WHY is it a good thing to have wild birds in your yard?