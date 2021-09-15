How to make an animal pencil topper

It can be hard to leave our pets at home when it’s time to go back to school. But just because you’re getting on the bus doesn’t mean you can’t take an animal friend with you.

You can bring your favorite animal into the classroom right on top of your #2 pencil with one of these DIY animal pencil toppers. Whether you’re doing homework, taking a multiple-choice test or writing in a diary, these animal buddies are happy to cheer you on. This quick and easy craft is perfect for students and their parents to tackle together and only takes a few minutes. To get started, pick from one of these three animals: