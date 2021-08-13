How To Make A Picnic Table For A Squirrel

If there’s one thing squirrels love — it’s food! So why not invite them over for dinner at their very own little picnic table?

Squirrels don’t mind eating off the ground, but a special place to grab a snack will help them feel welcome in your yard. Our fluffy-tailed neighbors are good at sniffing out nuts and seeds, so they don’t need humans to feed them, but they certainly appreciate it — especially before winter.

Here’s why it’s a good idea to attract squirrels to your yard:

Squirrels are super playful and acrobatic, so they’re a lot of fun to watch. They can jump super high and fall pretty far while still landing on their feet. Leaving food out for them gives you a front-row seat for this squirrel ballet.

Squirrels are excellent little gardeners. They bury nuts and acorns in the ground when they prepare for winter and sometimes forget where they put their food. Those nuts and seeds will grow into plants when spring arrives.

Squirrels are good communicators and talk to each other using sounds and body movements — like flicking their tails. They have the cutest little chirping conversations.

There are many different types of squirrels, and they come in all different colors and sizes. Leave food out for the squirrels and see how many different ones you can count!

To build your squirrel picnic table, all you need are popsicle sticks and glue. Put one in your garden and watch all the squirrels come to fill their bellies.