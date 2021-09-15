How To Make A DIY Animal Pencil Holder Out Of A Can

Organizing your desk is a great way to get ready for a new school year. And an important part of that is having a special place for all your pens, pencils and highlighters. Making a DIY animal pencil holder solves this storage issue and adds some fun to your workspace!

You can recycle any tin can or jar into one of these adorable (and useful) desk accessories. This project doesn’t require much time or effort and lets you put your own creative spin on where you do your homework. And they make great gifts for your friends, too!

By reusing old cans or jars you might have around the house, these pencil holders are also environmentally friendly. Here are a few reasons why it’s a good idea to take something old and make it new: