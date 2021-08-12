How To Make A Bookmark That Looks Just Like Your Pet
They’re the perfect little reading buddies 🐶❤️️😺
Getting ready to open your favorite picture or chapter book? You forgot one thing — a bookmark!
Bookmarks help you save your place while you read. And when you use a bookmark, it keeps your books looking like new. Making your own bookmark is a fun, creative way to hold your place, and it’s super easy to do.
A bookmark can become a trusty friend who travels with you from book to book. And these dog and cat DIY bookmarks make the perfect reading buddies! Whether you have a kitty or a puppy at home (or just know and love someone else’s pet!), all you need to make a cute pet bookmark is a piece of paper and a little imagination.
Want another reason to pick up a book? Here are a few fun facts about why reading is good for you:
- Reading gives your brain a workout, and the more you do it, the stronger your brain gets!
- It teaches you fun facts about the world around you, introducing you to new people and places.
- Reading helps you do better in school and teaches you all kinds of new words.
- You’re never bored when you have a book. Books (and bookmarks) can go anywhere with you — all you have to do is turn the page for hours of fun.
Woof! That’s a lot! Here’s how to make your very own dog or cat bookmark:
Ready to get started? Click here to download the cat bookmark templates:
And for all the dog lovers out there, click here to download puppy bookmark templates:
Happy reading!