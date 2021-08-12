How To Make A Bookmark That Looks Just Like Your Pet

Getting ready to open your favorite picture or chapter book? You forgot one thing — a bookmark!

Bookmarks help you save your place while you read. And when you use a bookmark, it keeps your books looking like new. Making your own bookmark is a fun, creative way to hold your place, and it’s super easy to do.

A bookmark can become a trusty friend who travels with you from book to book. And these dog and cat DIY bookmarks make the perfect reading buddies! Whether you have a kitty or a puppy at home (or just know and love someone else’s pet!), all you need to make a cute pet bookmark is a piece of paper and a little imagination.