Get Messy Making These Adorable Finger Paint Puppies

Do you feel that? The air is getting warmer and the days are getting longer — spring is finally here! And that means you’ll be seeing a lot of baby animals soon.

Most wild animals are born in the spring, when the weather is mild, the days are longer and there’s plenty of food available for a growing family. To celebrate this special time of year, we’re going to travel back in time to when your dog was a little puppy!

Even the biggest dog was once a tiny puppy, and puppies can look really different from the dogs they grow up to be. When a dog is born, their fur is a different texture (and color), they have little baby teeth and they’re a bit wobbly on their feet!

We’ll be making our own puppy paintings to celebrate the season using finger painting to give them that fluffy texture. This craft may get a bit messy, but with the right supplies on hand, cleanup will be a breeze!

Here’s what you’ll need to get started.