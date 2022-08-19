These Sea Otters Are Made With Brown Paper Lunch Bags

With his precious face and adorable paws that clasp over his belly, it’s hard to think of a cuter animal than a sea otter. And they’re pretty cool animals, too!

To celebrate the sea otter, you can make your very own otter friend using a brown paper lunch bag, some newspaper and the handy template we’ve included below.

Sea otters are mammals who spend most of their time in the water. They can live their entire lives without ever leaving the water at all! But unlike other marine mammals, sea otters don’t have any blubber (a type of fat that keeps marine mammals like whales warm in cold water). Instead, they have super-dense fur — the thickest fur of any other mammal — and have about a million strands of hair per square inch of their bodies!

And sea otters have some pretty cute habits, too. They hold hands with each other when they sleep so they don’t drift apart from each other, and they use tools like rocks to crack open shells to eat what’s inside. Mother sea otters will carry their pups on their bellies, like a floating bed, which may just be the most adorable thing you’ll ever see!

Let’s get to work on making our own sea otter friends. Here’s what you’ll need to get started: