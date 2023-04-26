Bring Your Gardening Indoors With These Fun Grass Seed Guinea Pigs
Let’s get growing 🌱
If you enjoy getting your hands dirty in the garden during the spring and summer, you’re going to love this gardening craft! Using old stockings, some soil and grass seed, you can make your very own fuzzy guinea pig — similar to Chia Pets you might see in stores.
Maybe you have a guinea pig at home or met one at a friend’s house, but did you know these fluffy little animals aren't rodents or pigs — they’re totally unique. These sweet, social animals love spending time snuggling, chattering and playing with their humans and guinea pig friends.
Guinea pigs are herbivores, meaning they only eat plants. They graze on fresh grass, hay and veggies all day long. That’s a lot of snacking considering that guinea pigs can be awake for up to 20 hours a day!
For this project, we’ll be planting and growing our guinea pig with grass! The grass will mimic the guinea pig’s fur, making her soft enough to pet!
Ready to get growing? Here’s what you need to start.
Click here to print your guinea pig:
When the grass has grown a few inches, you can carefully give your guinea pig a haircut with some scissors, or let your animal’s fur go wild. You can also make a few more pets to experiment with different kinds of seeds, from wheatgrass to wildflowers. Have fun!
