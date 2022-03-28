Get Your Watercolors Out For This Wiggly Caterpillar Craft

Starting in late spring and throughout the summer, caterpillars munch away on leaves as they get ready for their big transformation. Although butterflies and moths typically get the most attention, caterpillars themselves can be quite the colorful creatures.

This wiggly caterpillar craft is a fun way to make your very own caterpillar and use your imagination to decide what he’ll look like when he turns into a beautiful butterfly or moth!

Caterpillars start their lives as tiny eggs. Butterfly mothers use special glue to stick their eggs to tasty plants — this way, their babies will have a snack ready for them when they're born! Caterpillars hatch from the eggs and spend most of their time eating and growing.

Caterpillars come in all shapes, sizes and colors, and some even appear to be covered in fur. When the caterpillar is ready, he finds a safe space and covers himself with a hard shell. During this phase, known as the chrysalis, he spends weeks or even months transforming into a delicate butterfly.

Before you get started on this craft, you can do some research into which caterpillars can be found in your area to get a better idea of what to look for when you go outside. And you’ll also probably get inspired ahead of making your wiggly caterpillar, too!