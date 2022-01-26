If you’re looking to do something a bit different this year for Valentine’s Day, try making these “stained glass” lovebirds for your friends and family instead of traditional valentines.

There’s no real glass involved in making these — in fact, they’re basically just made of tissue paper and glue — but they look so beautiful when hung up in a window that your friends and family won’t be able to tell the difference!

Did you know that lovebirds are an actual kind of bird? Lovebirds are a type of parrot that lives in Africa and Madagascar, but they’re often kept as pets elsewhere in the world, too. There are nine different kinds of them, and they’re called lovebirds because they choose one partner to mate with for their entire life. The male lovebird establishes this relationship with his mate by feeding her small bits of food, and when they’re partnered, lovebird mates often sit side by side every chance they get.

If you’d like, you could make your lovebirds look like the real thing by researching all nine types and picking your favorite. Or you can get a bit creative and make your own kind of lovebird out of Valentine’s Day colors.

Gift a pair to someone you love and keep a pair for yourself. These lovebirds make for excellent gifts when love is in the air!